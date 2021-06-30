Tickets on sale for 'Miss Lillian' one-woman play

Tickets are now on sale for the one-woman play “Miss Lillian – More Than a President’s Mother,” which is coming to Carrollton at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23, at the Carroll County Schools Performing Arts Center.
The show is a fundraising event for the Community Foundation of West Georgia’s Power of the Purse, a women’s giving circle.
Tickets range from $20-$35 and are being sold through the Townsend Center online at townsendcenter.org, by phone at 678-839-4722, or in person at the Townsend Center during office hours (Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) For groups of eight or more, there is a 15% discount if purchased online.
“Lillian Carter was much more than President Jimmy Carter’s mother; she was a social activist, great humanitarian, nurse, peanut farmer and nurturer," said said Kim Jones, president of the Community Foundation. "She celebrated her 70th Birthday in India while serving in the Peace Corps. She was astonishing in her ordinariness: she loved to fish and disliked cooking. But to describe her as ‘ordinary’ is so far off the mark, as her president-son called her ‘Remarkable.’ "
“The play introduces us to this woman who refused to bow to the attitudes of her Southern surroundings, a free-thinker who enjoyed professional wrestling, who nurtured the best human qualities in all with whom she interacted. Miss Lillian loved her soap operas and a glass of good bourbon – often at the same time! No one who met her ever forgot her. Once you see her story come to life, you won’t forget her either,” Jones said.
Not only does the price of the ticket provide a fun play, it also means that Power of the Purse, a women’s giving circle, can continue to issue grants each year in support of women and children’s initiatives in Carroll, Haralson and Heard counties. A total of $126,406 has been granted since 2009.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.