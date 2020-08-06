Special to the Times-Georgian
The Oak Ridge Boys will be returning to Mill Town Music Hall on Saturday, August 8 for two shows — 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.
This is the ninth consecutive year the legendary group has performed at Mill Town; the previous eight shows sold out. The five-time Grammy Award-winning band will play many fan-favorite hits at this concert, such as “Elvira” and “Bobbie Sue.” Mill Town Music Hall focuses on family-friendly music and events and is located off Interstate-20 in Bremen at 1031 Alabama Ave.
With more than 40 years on the road, The Oak Ridge Boys have one of the most distinctive and recognizable sounds in the music industry. They have scored 12 gold, three platinum, and one double platinum album, plus one double platinum single. The group has also had more than a dozen national Number One singles and more than 30 Top Ten hits. Their cross-over brand of pop, country and gospel music spans multiple generations. In October of 2015, the group was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Tickets for The Oak Ridge Boys are $65 for “premium reserved” and $60 for “reserved” seats in advance. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets through Tickets West at (888)-479-6300, online at the Mill Town Music Hall website (www.MillTownMusicHall.com) or at the Mill Town Music Hall box office.
For additional information, please call the Mill Town Music Hall box office at 770-537-6455.
Upcoming events at Mill Town Music Hall include Shenandoah on August 15, Sara Evans on August 21, the Gatlin Brothers on August 29, and Mary Wilson of the Supremes on September 3. For more information about Mill Town Music Hall or an upcoming calendar of events, please visit www.MillTownMusicHall.com, follow on Twitter @Mill_Town_Music_Hall or on Facebook.
Mill Town Music Hall can comfortably seat more than 1,000 people and features state-of-the-art audio, video and lighting systems. The venue hosts numerous Classic Country, Pop/Rock, Bluegrass, and Gospel concerts, along with other family-friendly events. The facility can also be rented for corporate events and private receptions.
