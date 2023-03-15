After a long streak of boring, misguided attempts to maintain relevance with mainstream audiences, last weekend’s Oscar telecast was the best ceremony in years. Part of that was a renewed sense of purpose and a desire to regain credibility after last year’s disaster. But it’s also because a new Academy CEO and television producers stopped chasing short-term trends and focused on what matters: honoring (mostly) great films and the dedicated folks who helped make them.

I can’t speak for all viewers, but a big reason I enjoyed myself was because the best film emerged victorious in most of the categories where it was nominated. That rarely happens with the Oscars, so I take the wins when I can. I went 18-for-23 with my predictions, which isn’t too shabby considering what a chaotic awards season it was.

