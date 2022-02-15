Who made the rule that tacos are reserved only for Tuesdays? These taco recipes are sure to be hits with the family, no matter what day it is.
Southwest Chicken Tortillas
Greg DuPree for Southern Living
This is a great recipe to use up leftover shredded chicken. All that’s left to do is toast some tortillas and make the sauce, which is a combo of rich mayonnaise, tangy buttermilk, chipotle, lime, and adobo.
Active: 20 minutes; Total: 30 minutes; Yield: Serves 6 (2 tortillas each)
Ingredients
1 (8.5-oz.) pouch microwaveable basmati rice
3/4 cup mayonnaise
1/3 cup buttermilk
1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
1 canned chipotle chile in adobo sauce, seeded
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
1 teaspoon granulated sugar
1/2 teaspoon canned adobo sauce
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon table salt
2 cups chopped cooked chicken
1 (15-oz.) can black beans, drained and rinsed
1/4 cup chopped scallions
6 to 12 corn tortillas, grilled or warmed
3/4 cup salsa
3 ounces shredded Mexican 4-cheese blend (3/4 cup)
Directions
1. Microwave rice according to package directions. Transfer to a large bowl, and fluff with a fork. Set aside.
2. Process mayonnaise, buttermilk, cilantro, chipotle chile, lime juice, sugar, adobo sauce, cumin, and salt in a blender or food processor until smooth.3;. Gently stir chicken, beans, scallions, and 3/4 cup mayonnaise mixture into rice. Spoon about 1/2 cup chicken mixture into each tortilla. Top each with 1 tablespoon salsa and 1 tablespoon cheese. Serve with additional mayonnaise mixture.
Easy Skillet Tacos
Southern Living
This skillet recipe is quick, easy and will save you from the sodium found in packaged taco seasoning. Serve with a variety of toppings and let each member of the family build their own tacos.
Active: 10 mins; Total: 40 mins; Yield: Makes 4 to 6 servings
Ingredients
1 pound ground beef
1 small onion, chopped
1 teaspoon olive oil
1 tablespoon chili powder
1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin
1 teaspoon salt1 (15-ounce) can pinto beans, rinsed and drained
1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce
3/4 cup water
1/2 cup salsa
1 1/2 cups (6 ounces) shredded Cheddar cheese
1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro
Taco shells or flour tortillas, warmed
Toppings: shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, salsa, sour cream
Directions
1. Cook ground beef in a large skillet over medium-high heat, stirring until beef crumbles and is no longer pink. Drain well. Remove beef; wipe skillet with a paper towel.
2. Sauté onion in hot oil in same skillet over medium-high heat. Add chili powder, cumin, salt, and beef. Cook 5 to 7 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in beans, tomato sauce, 3/4 cup water, and salsa. Mash pinto beans in skillet with fork, leaving some beans whole. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, and simmer, uncovered, 8 to 10 minutes or until liquid is reduced.
3. Top evenly with cheese and cilantro. Cover, turn off heat, and let stand 5 minutes or until cheese melts. Serve with taco shells or tortillas and desired toppings.
Lean Green Lettuce Tacos
Southern Living
You won’t even miss the shells while enjoying these lean and flavorful lettuce tacos. Zucchini, squash, and cilantro topped with queso fresco create a fresh meal that the whole family will enjoy.
Yield: Makes appetizer servings
Ingredients
1 small zucchini, diced
1 small yellow squash, diced
1/2 pound extra-lean ground beef
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 (8-oz.) can no-salt-added tomato sauce
2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
1 tablespoon lime juice
8 romaine lettuce leaves
Toppings: diced tomato, chopped fresh cilantro, chopped red onion, crumbled queso fresco
Directions
1. Sauté first 3 ingredients in hot oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat 5 to 6 minutes or until meat crumbles and is no longer pink. Stir in seasoning until blended; cook 1 minute.
2. Reduce heat to low; stir in tomato sauce, and cook, stirring often, 3 to 4 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Remove from heat, and stir in cilantro and lime juice.
3. Serve meat mixture in romaine lettuce leaves with desired toppings.2% reduced-fat shredded cheddar or monterey jack cheese may be substituted.
Beer Batter Fish Tacos
Cyndi Williams for Just a Pinch Recipes
The beer batter is light and crunchy, perfect with the cod. Hot sauce brings a bit of heat but is a great complement to the tanginess of the lime and tartar sauce.
Cook time: 45 Min; Prep time: 30 Min; Serves: 5
Ingredients
1/2 cup dark beer
1/2 cup flour
1/4 tsp. salt
1 lb. cod fish — cut in medium size pieces
1/2 qt vegetable or canola oil
10 flour tortilias
2 1/2 shredded cabbage
1 lime
Tartar sauce
1/2 bunch green onions sliced
1/2 shredded cheese
Salsa, taco sauce, or hot sauce to taste
Directions
1. Mix beer, flour, and salt in a bowl.
2. Rinse fish and cut into pieces, about 3 pieces per filet.
3. In a large skillet with about 1 inch of oil to 360 degrees. Dip fish in batter and slide into skillet. Fry until golden brown about 2 minutes.
4. Remove and drain on paper towels. Repeat until all fish is cooked.
5. Heat tortillas. Using 2 tortillas per serving, add fish followed by cheese, cabbage, sliced green onions, tartar sauce, lime and salsa.
