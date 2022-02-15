Who made the rule that tacos are reserved only for Tuesdays? These taco recipes are sure to be hits with the family, no matter what day it is.
This is a great recipe to use up leftover shredded chicken. All that’s left to do is toast some tortillas and make the sauce, which is a combo of rich mayonnaise, tangy buttermilk, chipotle, lime, and adobo.
SOUTHWEST CHICKEN TORTILLAS
Active: 20 minutes; Total: 30 minutes; Yield: Serves 6 (2 tortillas each)
Ingredients
1 (8.5-oz.) pouch microwaveable basmati rice
3/4 cup mayonnaise
1/3 cup buttermilk
1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
1 canned chipotle chile in adobo sauce, seeded
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
1 teaspoon granulated sugar
1/2 teaspoon canned adobo sauce
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon table salt
2 cups chopped cooked chicken
1 (15-oz.) can black beans, drained and rinsed
1/4 cup chopped scallions
6 to 12 corn tortillas, grilled or warmed
3/4 cup salsa
3 ounces shredded Mexican 4-cheese blend (3/4 cup)
Directions
1. Microwave rice according to package directions. Transfer to a large bowl, and fluff with a fork. Set aside.
2. Process mayonnaise, buttermilk, cilantro, chipotle chile, lime juice, sugar, adobo sauce, cumin, and salt in a blender or food processor until smooth.3;. Gently stir chicken, beans, scallions, and 3/4 cup mayonnaise mixture into rice. Spoon about 1/2 cup chicken mixture into each tortilla. Top each with 1 tablespoon salsa and 1 tablespoon cheese. Serve with additional mayonnaise mixture.
— Greg DuPree for Southern Living
This skillet recipe is quick, easy and will save you from the sodium found in packaged taco seasoning. Serve with a variety of toppings and let each member of the family build their own tacos.
EASY SKILLET TACOS
Active: 10 mins; Total: 40 mins; Yield: Makes 4 to 6 servings
Ingredients
1 pound ground beef
1 small onion, chopped
1 teaspoon olive oil
1 tablespoon chili powder
11/2 teaspoons ground cumin
1 teaspoon salt1 (15-ounce) can pinto beans, rinsed and drained
1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce
3/4 cup water
1/2 cup salsa
11/2 cups (6 ounces) shredded Cheddar cheese
1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro
Taco shells or flour tortillas, warmed
Toppings: shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, salsa, sour cream
Directions
1. Cook ground beef in a large skillet over medium-high heat, stirring until beef crumbles and is no longer pink. Drain well. Remove beef; wipe skillet with a paper towel.
2. Sauté onion in hot oil in same skillet over medium-high heat. Add chili powder, cumin, salt, and beef. Cook 5 to 7 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in beans, tomato sauce, 3/4 cup water, and salsa. Mash pinto beans in skillet with fork, leaving some beans whole. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, and simmer, uncovered, 8 to 10 minutes or until liquid is reduced.
3. Top evenly with cheese and cilantro. Cover, turn off heat, and let stand 5 minutes or until cheese melts. Serve with taco shells or tortillas and desired toppings.
— Southern Living
You won’t even miss the shells while enjoying these lean and flavorful lettuce tacos. Zucchini, squash, and cilantro topped with queso fresco create a fresh meal that the whole family will enjoy.
LEAN GREEN LETTUCE TACOS
Yield: Makes appetizer size servings
Ingredients
1 small zucchini, diced
1 small yellow squash, diced
1/2 pound extra-lean ground beef
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 (8-oz.) can no-salt-added tomato sauce
2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
1 tablespoon lime juice
8 romaine lettuce leaves
Toppings: diced tomato, chopped fresh cilantro, chopped red onion, crumbled queso fresco
Directions
1. Sauté first 3 ingredients in hot oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat 5 to 6 minutes or until meat crumbles and is no longer pink. Stir in seasoning until blended; cook 1 minute.
2. Reduce heat to low; stir in tomato sauce, and cook, stirring often, 3 to 4 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Remove from heat, and stir in cilantro and lime juice.
3. Serve meat mixture in romaine lettuce leaves with desired toppings.2% reduced-fat shredded cheddar or monterey jack cheese may be substituted.
— Southern Living
The beer batter is light and crunchy, perfect with the cod. Hot sauce brings a bit of heat but is a great complement to the tanginess of the lime and tartar sauce.
BEER BATTER FISH TACOS
Cook time: 45 Min; Prep time: 30 Min; Serves: 5
Ingredients
1/2 cup dark beer
1/2 cup flour
1/4 tsp. salt
1 lb. cod fish — cut in medium size pieces
1/2 qt vegetable or canola oil
10 flour tortilias
21/2 shredded cabbage
1 lime
Tartar sauce
1/2 bunch green onions sliced
1/2 shredded cheese
Salsa, taco sauce, or hot sauce to taste
Directions
1. Mix beer, flour, and salt in a bowl.
2. Rinse fish and cut into pieces, about 3 pieces per filet.
3. In a large skillet with about 1 inch of oil to 360 degrees. Dip fish in batter and slide into skillet. Fry until golden brown about 2 minutes.
4. Remove and drain on paper towels. Repeat until all fish is cooked.
5. Heat tortillas. Using 2 tortillas per serving, add fish followed by cheese, cabbage, sliced green onions, tartar sauce, lime and salsa.
— Cyndi Williams for Just a Pinch Recipes
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.