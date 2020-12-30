As if 2020 wasn’t already weird enough (how’s that for an understatement?), I had to put together my list of the year’s Top 10 films during the middle of a pandemic that prevented me from going to theaters for months. In fact, I only saw 10 films total on the big screen since January — easily the lowest number since I’ve had a driver’s license. However, I did get to watch a ridiculous number of great movies from the comfort of my couch.
On the plus side, while 2020 was terrible in most respects, it did end up providing a rare opportunity for giant blockbusters to take a backseat to smaller films that told unique stories. I thought narrowing down my picks would be easy in such a slow year, but then I realized my initial list had 30 movies on it. Oops.
Several painful cuts later, I’m happy to present my Top 10 films of the year, along with 10 honorable mentions. As always, remember this list isn’t chiseled in stone. My opinions change over time just like everyone. Instead, consider these movies that impacted me most throughout this tumultuous moment in history.
10. “Da 5 Bloods”
Spike Lee’s drama about four Black vets (Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Norm Lewis) returning to Vietnam in search of buried treasure and the remains of their fallen squad leader (Chadwick Boseman) is a journey into madness inspired by a number of classic films including “Apocalypse Now” and “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre.” While Boseman is fantastic in one of his final roles, the film boasts a searing performance from Lindo as a PTSD-battling, MAGA-hat-wearing man in conflict with his former comrades, his son (Jonathan Majors), and himself. It’s haunting, complex work that should earn him a Best Actor nomination. (Available on Netflix.)
9. “Minari”
Writer-director Lee Isaac Chung, drawing from his own childhood experience, has crafted a beautiful, melancholy tale of Korean immigrants who become farmers in 1980s-era Arkansas. Jacob (Steven Yeun) is the headstrong patriarch who believes he’s doing what’s best for his family, while his wife Monica (Yeri Han) disagrees but tries to remain supportive. Tensions are high, especially since their young son David (Alan S. Kim) has health problems, and they only escalate further when Monica’s fiery mother Soonja (Youn Yuh-jung) moves in. This indie could’ve been a cliché-riddled slog, but instead it’s often surprisingly funny and offers a nuanced view of religion in the South. Lachlan Milne’s gorgeous cinematography feels straight out of a Terrence Malick film. (Playing in limited release; opens wider on Feb. 12.)
8. “The Invisible Man”
While I can’t say I “enjoyed” Leigh Whannell’s modern update of the Universal horror classic, I haven’t been able to shake his unsettling flick since I saw it back in February. The story of a woman (Elisabeth Moss) who continues to be tortured by her abusive ex (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), even after his supposed suicide, is an exercise in unrelenting tension. One scene featuring Moss and her character’s sister (Harriet Dyer) in a restaurant is already an instant classic. I’m so glad I got to see it in a theater before that luxury evaporated — the crowd’s reaction was legendary. The movie is proof that you don’t need a massive visual effects budget or a ton of gore to scare an audience. (Available on HBO Max, VOD and Blu-ray/DVD.)
7. “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”
This powerful drama had the misfortune of opening in limited release just as theaters were shutting down. Despite falling through the cracks then, it has stayed in the awards race thanks to critical acclaim and strong word-of-mouth. It would be easy to dismiss writer-director Eliza Hittman’s story of two teenage girls in crisis as “the abortion movie,” which is how the most provocative headlines described it following its Sundance debut. However, that would be doing this intense, heartfelt film a profound disservice. Sidney Flanigan and Talia Ryder, the young performers at the center of the film, are revelatory. It’s brilliant work that deserves a wider audience. (Available on HBO Max, VOD and Blu-ray/DVD.)
6. “Sound of Metal”
Riz Ahmed is a powerhouse as Ruben, a heavy metal drummer whose world comes crashing down after he loses his hearing. Terrified that the former heroin addict will relapse, his girlfriend/bandmate Lou (Olivia Cooke) begs him to check into a rehab center for the deaf. Feeling ambushed, Ruben begins his journey from a place of fear and anger. However, a tough, sympathetic counselor (the incredible Paul Raci) helps him see what a new life could look like. I went into Darius Marder’s film expecting a grim slog, but instead I got one of the most poignant, no-nonsense movies I saw all year. The brilliant final scene literally made me hold my breath. (Available on Amazon Prime.)
5. “Nomadland”
Frances McDormand’s new collaboration with filmmaker Chloé Zhao should remind audiences that we often take her brilliance for granted. The two-time Oscar winner plays Fern, a woman who lost everything in the 2008 economic collapse. Rather than attempting to rebuild the stereotypical American dream, she packs some basic necessities into her van and begins a new life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad. Zhao’s film eschews a typical three-act structure and meanders at a deliberate pace, allowing viewers to get a sense of Fern’s day-to-day existence and her interactions with fellow travelers. Joshua James Richards’ cinematography is beautiful and Ludovico Einaudi’s unembellished score is one of my new favorites. (Playing in limited release; opens wider on Feb. 19.)
4. “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Who would’ve guessed that the guy responsible for “A Few Good Men” is pretty good at courtroom dramas? Aaron Sorkin writes and directs this fact-based account of the violent clashes at the 1968 Democratic National Convention and their aftermath. Several activists (played by Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, John Carroll Lynch, Jeremy Strong, and others) are put on trial, where it’s quickly apparent they’re being railroaded by a biased judge (Frank Langella). As with most of Sorkin’s work, the movie is basically two hours of people sitting in rooms talking. But this Capra-esque tale of decent people standing up to government bullies is just what we need at this moment. (Available on Netflix.)
3. “One Night in Miami”
Most movie and television fans already know Regina King is one of the greatest actresses of her generation (she’s got an Oscar and four Emmys to prove it). Now it’s clear she’s an outstanding director too. In her feature debut, based on the play by Kemp Powers, she depicts a fictional account of February 25, 1964. That’s the night Cassius Clay (Eli Goree) — who would soon change his name to Muhammad Ali — became the heavyweight boxing champion. In this version, Clay celebrates afterward with his friends Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.), and Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge). Because the majority of the film is four men laughing, monologuing, and arguing, it always feels like a play. However, the actors are all great at holding court and King keeps the conversations lively through lots of creative shot compositions and a constantly moving camera. (Now in theaters; available on Amazon Prime Jan. 15.)
2. “Promising Young Woman”
Carey Mulligan delivers the best performance of her career in writer-director Emerald Fennell’s darkly comic revenge tale. Don’t let the bright colors and biting dialogue fool you: this is an angry, vicious rebuke of toxic masculinity, self-proclaimed “nice guys,” and a culture that would rather pretend women are at fault for sexual assault than to address the root causes. While the first two-thirds of the film is basically perfect, it’s the shocking final act that makes this one truly daring. It’s destined to be controversial, but I’m thrilled when a movie refuses to play it safe. (Now in theaters.)
1. “Palm Springs”
I saw dozens of great, “important” films this year, but none of them affected me on the level of this romantic comedy from director Max Barbakow, writer Andy Siara, and the producing team of Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone (aka The Lonely Island). What initially feels like a “Groundhog Day” retread — two guests (Samberg and Cristin Milioti) at a wedding find themselves reliving the same day over and over — quickly becomes its own hilarious, emotional, and surprisingly profound meditation on love and existence. The first time I saw it, I adored it so much that I immediately re-watched it. Then I watched it again a couple of days later. And, as with all great films, it was a whole new experience each time. This one’s something special, folks. (Available on Hulu.)
Honorable Mentions (in alphabetical order): “Another Round,” “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” “Boys State,” “Dick Johnson Is Dead,” “First Cow,” “Freaky,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “News of the World,” “Soul” and “The Vast of Night.”
