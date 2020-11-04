Thomas Bezucha’s filmmaking career has been an intriguing one. The writer-director has been part of a number of eclectic movies, ranging in tone and genre, including 2005’s “The Family Stone,” 2011’s “Monte Carlo” and 2018’s “The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society.”
His latest, the bleak domestic drama “Let Him Go,” is a far cry from those heartfelt stories, but a compelling narrative, fantastic performances and gorgeous cinematography make it worth checking out.
Set in the early 1960s, “Let Him Go” centers on retired sheriff George Blackledge (Kevin Costner) and his wife Margaret (Diane Lane), who are content to live in solitude on their Montana ranch. After their son James (Ryan Bruce) is killed in a tragic accident, the couple’s grief is magnified when James’ wife Lorna (Kayli Carter) quickly remarries and takes their young grandson (twins Bram and Otto Hornung) to live closer to her new husband’s family in North Dakota.
Heartbroken that they left with no warning, Margaret convinces the reluctant George to track down the family’s whereabouts and plead to let them stay a part of their grandson’s life. However, after making the trip, the Blackledges discover that the dangerous Weboy family — headed by unflinching matriarch Blanche (Lesley Manville) — has no intention of letting them near Lorna or the boy.
Now, Margaret and George are faced with a life-altering choice: obey the law, which is technically on the Weboys’ side, or risk everything to protect what’s left of their family. Their ultimate decision probably won’t surprise most viewers, but the stakes and consequences just might.
“Let Him Go” isn’t some “Taken”-style revenge thriller, despite how the above plot summary sounds or what the trailers are selling. Instead, it’s a somber morality tale that — although shockingly violent at times — is more interested in the pattern of small choices in life that lead to hugely significant outcomes.
Costner is perfectly cast here, reserved and stoic. Much of his performance comes across in body language and small subtle changes in facial expression. There’s no question that George loves his wife, but he also knows where their road leads. As such, the biggest mystery with his character is whether heart or head ultimately wins out.
However, he’s not a John Wayne stereotype. Although George is a retired sheriff, he doesn’t strike fear into bad guys’ hearts and he often comes across as passive or indecisive. Costner makes the character far more complex than he seems on the surface.
For all of the actor’s terrific work, he’s not the true main character in “Let Him Go.” That would be Margaret, fierce and resolute — sometimes to a fault. Her moral complexity results in one of the best performances of Lane’s career.
The character’s dedication to protecting her family is certainly admirable, but Bezucha’s screenplay (adapted from Larry Watson’s 2013 novel of the same name) and Lane’s portrayal make it clear that she’s not always a likable person despite her seemingly altruistic motives. The character’s relationship with Lorna wasn’t always a pleasant one, which makes her decision to rescue her grandson more flawed than a standard action thriller might normally attempt.
Still, the performance most viewers will end up raving about is Manville’s downright terrifying work as the Weboy matriarch. Although she gets eldest son Bill (a stellar, albeit underutilized Jeffrey Donovan) to deliver most of her threats and dirty work, she’s plenty menacing on her own, especially when people choose to ignore her warnings.
Not every character is implemented as effectively, however. Will Brittain doesn’t make much of an impression as Lorna’s new husband, nor (despite his best efforts) does Booboo Stewart, playing a Native American teen who feels shoehorned into the plot as an afterthought.
Despite these issues, as well as some occasionally sluggish pacing, “Let Him Go” ultimately overcomes its problems thanks to Guy Godfree’s frequently awe-inspiring cinematography and Michael Giacchino’s effective, yet unobtrusive score.
As with several movies I’ve been fortunate enough to watch via online screener from the safety of my living room, I wish the ongoing pandemic hadn’t kept me from seeing it on the big screen. I bet it would’ve been a much different experience.
“Let Him Go” is rated R for violence.
Grade: B
