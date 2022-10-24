ROME — The Rome International Film Festival (RIFF) is proud to announce that its headquarters for 2022 will be Rome Playa Azul Media (PAM) Studios. The studio recently sponsored a Latinx Film Category in the submission categories for the festival and will be hosting and promoting various Latin-focused events and screenings that were chosen from the category during the Nov. 10 - Nov. 13 event. Their sponsorship will reflect the support of a multi-year partnership with the studio and festival.
RIFF and PAM Studios provided an exclusive opportunity for Latinx filmmakers with Latinx backgrounds or Latinx-themed films to be considered in the hopes of giving the community behind the camera a voice. The newly-established category received LatinX features and shorts from five different countries and PAM Studios CEO Maria Guerra-Stoll served as a judge for the category submissions.
On Saturday, Nov. 12 PAM Studios will open as the Festival Box Office at 9:00 a.m. EST. The schedule for the day’s screenings, panel and events are as follows:
Latin Shorts Block - 10:30 a.m. - Run Time: 75:00
Wilder Center, 202 East 3rd Ave, Rome, Ga 30161
‘A Severe Case of Prudery’ - (Canada)
International Shorts Block - 11:30 a.m. - Run Time: 75:33
Wilder Center, 202 East 3rd Ave, Rome, Ga 30161
‘All That Glitters’ - (UK)
‘Getaway Driver’ - (Bulgaria)
Latin Filmmakers Panel Discussion - 1:45 p.m.
PAM Studios – RIFF Headquarters, 510 Broad St, Rome, Ga 30161
Hunting Souls – Feature Film - 5:30 p.m.
Desoto Theatre, 530 Broad St, Rome, Ga 30161
RIFF Awards Ceremony - 8:30 p.m.
Rome City Auditorium, 601 Broad St, Rome, Ga 30161
RIFF VIP After Party - 9:30 p.m.
Lewis Loft - 413 Broad St, Rome, Ga 30161
RIFF VIP ROOM - Open 11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
The Canoe House - 608 Broad St, Rome, Ga 30161
“Here at PAM Studios, we are prioritizing women, Latinos and people of color behind the camera so that our voices can be heard,” Rome PAM Studios CEO Maria Guerra-Stoll said. “It’s behind the camera where we want to raise the bar.”
“We are incredibly excited to have PAM Studios as our headquarters,” RIFF Executive/Co-Creative Director Seth Ingram said. “We are looking forward to the various events in PAM Studios that will highlight Latino voices.”
