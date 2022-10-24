ROME — The Rome International Film Festival (RIFF) is proud to announce that its headquarters for 2022 will be Rome Playa Azul Media (PAM) Studios. The studio recently sponsored a Latinx Film Category in the submission categories for the festival and will be hosting and promoting various Latin-focused events and screenings that were chosen from the category during the Nov. 10 - Nov. 13 event. Their sponsorship will reflect the support of a multi-year partnership with the studio and festival.

RIFF and PAM Studios provided an exclusive opportunity for Latinx filmmakers with Latinx backgrounds or Latinx-themed films to be considered in the hopes of giving the community behind the camera a voice. The newly-established category received LatinX features and shorts from five different countries and PAM Studios CEO Maria Guerra-Stoll served as a judge for the category submissions.

