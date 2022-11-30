The Carroll County Community Chorus invites the public to help sing the praises of its long-time director, Jack Gantt, at a retirement reception in his honor, December 10 at the Center for the Arts.

“Jack has been our conductor for more than nine years,” said Arts Superintendent Tim Chapman. “I know I speak for everyone in the chorus when I say thank you, Jack, for your leadership and vision of our community chorus. It has been a joy to sing under your direction.”

