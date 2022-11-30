The Carroll County Community Chorus invites the public to help sing the praises of its long-time director, Jack Gantt, at a retirement reception in his honor, December 10 at the Center for the Arts.
“Jack has been our conductor for more than nine years,” said Arts Superintendent Tim Chapman. “I know I speak for everyone in the chorus when I say thank you, Jack, for your leadership and vision of our community chorus. It has been a joy to sing under your direction.”
Gantt holds degrees in voice and music conducting from Gardner-Webb and Carson-Newman Universities and a graduate degree in sacred music from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas. He also developed the nursing singing chorus for the Greenville Hospital School of Nursing in Greenville, South Carolina.
He has served as minister of music for churches in North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, South Carolina and Georgia, and developed the music ministry program at Weiuca Road Baptist Church in Atlanta, from 1972-1984.
Locally, Gantt served as minister of music at Tabernacle Baptist Church from 1984 through 2006. He conducted the Carrollton Community Chorus for nine years and recently announced his retirement. Jack was married to the late Dr. Shirley Gantt and has two daughters, Stephanie and Adrienne, who live in the Atlanta area.
The chorus will perform Christmas in Carrollton, December 9 – 10 at 7:30 p.m. each night with a 4 p.m. matinee on December 10. The set list features classic songs like O Holy Night and family favorites like Santa Claus Is Coming To Town and Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree. Concert tickets are $10, but the reception for Gantt at 5:30 p.m. on December 10 is free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.