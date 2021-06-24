Marshall Charloff and the Purple Xperience bring the spirit, vibe and — most importantly — music of Prince to Carrollton’s Amp at Adamson Square on Saturday night.
The Purple Xperience is a five-piece group hailing from Prince’s birthplace, Minneapolis, Minnesota, that has toured the country since 2011 with their authentic tribute to Prince and The Revolution. The Purple Xperience has shared the bill with The Time, Cameo, Fetty Wap, Gin Blossoms, Atlanta Rhythm Section and Cheap Trick.
The free concert will be Saturday, June 26, between 8-10 p.m. at The Amp, 118 Bradley St.
Lead singer Charloff is said to uncannily recreate Prince’s appearance, vocals and multi-instrumental virtuosity on guitar and piano. Several members and associates of the band worked with Prince, a fact that lends authenticity to the show.
Charloff recorded with Prince on the album “94 East.” Pepe Willie, who discovered Charloff, also helped get Prince’s career up and running. Lead guitarist Tracey Blake played with New Power Generation and keyboardist Cory Eischen played with New Power Generation and Prince’s protégé group, Mazarati.
In addition to fronting the Purple Xperience, Charloff is a noted producer and recording artist. He produced, wrote and recorded for the Grammy award-winning Commodores and is an inductee in the Mid America Music Hall Of Fame.
Saturday’s concert is the first in the Amp’s 2021 Concert Series, which is sponsored by Scott Evans Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/Nissan. All Amp events are free and open to the public. No professional or flash photography is allowed at the show.
