Puppet play premieres at Center for the Arts

Grasshopper Tea and the Basement of Wonder, a new puppet theater production that explores West Georgia’s history, will premiere at the Carrollton Center for the Arts, October 30.
“It has been my honor to have been trusted with the resources of the Community Foundation and the support of the Carrollton Center for the Arts for the past three years to bring this program to fruition,” said Director Scott Foxx, also one of the show’s creators and writers. “I couldn't have accomplished such a task without the help of my colleague, Mimi Gentry, and the local artists and musicians who have been so gracious with their time and talents. I hope Grasshopper Tea will entertain and teach children to dream big and grow local for years to come.”
In the play, when a rainy day deprives characters Emma and Lavonne of Wi-Fi, they explore their grandmother’s basement and find an old storyteller from whom they learn about the area’s past.
Foxx said the project is a collaboration with the Community Foundation, Carrollton Center for the Arts and the Neva Lomason Library. In cooperation with the Center for Public History at UWG, Foxx and Mimi Gentry researched, wrote and built an ensemble of historical characters to educate and entertain local public elementary school students. Their goal is teaching local history and providing young people with a sense of place and inspiration. The 45-minute-long program features original music and puppets delivering the community’s shared history, focusing on diversity and an encouraging “you can do it” message.
“Everything with this show was created in Carroll County – all the puppets, the script, the set, the music and lyrics,” said Carrollton Arts Superintendent Tim Chapman. “The performance covers the history of Haralson, Carroll and Heard counties. While our goal is to present the show to third graders, it will educate and entertain an audience of any age.”
Tickets are $5 and can be purchased online at carrolltonarts.com, by phone at 770-838-1083 or at the center’s box office at 251 Alabama Street.
