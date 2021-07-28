Pop-up book exhibition opens today

The Carrollton Center for the Arts’ Pop-Up: Peek, Push, & Pull exhibition brings the imaginative, three-dimensional world of pop-up books to the center’s Roush Gallery, July 29-Sept. 2.
The unique display of books from a private collection showcases the text, illustrations and engineering that expand the books’ sensory impact beyond simply reading the story. The exhibition is sponsored by Dr. Tee and Dana Reeve. A public reception at the center will open the show, July 29, beginning at 5 p.m.
The Center for the Arts is located at 251 Alabama St.
In conjunction with the exhibition, the Neva Lomason Library and the Center for the Arts will present Story Time, Friday, July 30, beginning at 11 a.m. at the center. The event is aimed at children, ages 4-7, and activities include story and craft time.
Also inspired by the exhibition is Gallery Play: Make Your Own Pop-Up Illustrations, a one-day workshop for youth and adults on Saturday, Aug. 21.
Participants will learn to turn their drawings into three-dimensional works of art. The workshop will be conducted in three age-related sessions: Ages 8-12: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; ages 13-17: 1 to 3 p.m. and ages 18+: 4 to 6 p.m. For more information or to register, visit carrolltonarts.com or call 770-838-1083.
