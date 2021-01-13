The City of Carrollton is partnering with the Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association to build a multi-use trail system near Castle Playground.
“The plan, over the next 12 months, is to renovate up to five miles of the Old Airport Trails,” said Parks Director Kent Johnston. “These trails were built years ago in the wooded areas around the old city airport, where Castle Playground, East Carrollton Park soccer fields and Lakeshore pool are today. We hope to have two to three miles completed in the next few months.”
Johnston said the city’s partnership with the local chapter of SORBA allows the Carrollton Parks and Recreation Department and professional trail builders to add berms and slopes to the trails, making them more interesting to users. The trails can be used by mountain bikers, walkers/hikers and runners.
The initial miles under construction, the first of which is expected to be completed during the next four weeks, will be funded by a grant from the Alice Huffard Richards Foundation. Private donations can be made to Parks and Recreation to help pay for more miles of trail in the future.
The work is already underway and will continue for the next several weeks utilizing a mini-excavator and hand tools. There will be several volunteer work days during the coming weeks to let the community get involved with the project. The first was held Jan. 9.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, one thing that’s evident is that outdoor spaces are among the few areas where people can pursue healthy activities while maintaining safe social distancing,” said Johnston. “Multi-use trails will give our citizens more opportunities to get outdoors, interact with the natural world and enjoy the benefits of fresh air and exercise.”
The new trails will also help the city be able to host mountain biking competitions and events, bringing visitors and their economic impact to town.
Special to The Times-Georgian
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.