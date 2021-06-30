A year after July 4 events were cancelled across west Georgia, the nation's 245th birthday will again be celebrated this year with parades, patriotic music and fireworks exploding in the night sky.
 
Here is a list of some of the events being planned for this holiday weekend:
 
VILLA RICA
 
One of the largest Independence Day celebrations in the area will be held Saturday night, July 3 when the City of Villa Rica hosts its 15th Annual Fireworks Display Extravaganza at the Villa Rica Civic Center & Sports Complex (V-Plex) located at 1605 Highway 61, across from Bay Springs Middle School. The activities are being coordinated by the Villa Rica Parks, Recreation, and Leisure Services Department.
 
The fireworks display, which will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m., is free and  will be conducted by East Coast Pyrotechnics, which produces hundreds of fireworks shows annually. 
 
The schedule of the events include:
  • 5 p.m. - National Anthem by Jelinda Hill, a local singer from Villa Rica
  • 5:15-6:30 p.m.- performances by Common Rarity, a 80’s/90’s and Retro Band 
  • 7 p.m.- Headline Act-  “The Monsters of Yacht" yacht rock band, with recreations of songs by Toto, Christopher Cross, the Bee Gees, Steely Dan, Hall and Oates, Doobie Brothers, Kenny Loggins and more. 

Printpak is sponsoring the fireworks display. Other event sponsors include Gradick Communications, GFL Environmental, State Farm-Amy Brown, Putt-N-Around Golf Carts, and John Thornton Chevrolet.  

Additional attractions will include helicopter rides ($30) from 4 p.m. - 9:00 p.m., rock wall climbing ($5), carnival bungee jumping ($8), carnival water rollers ($8), hang for 100 seconds ($10), and duck pond ($5 - $10).
 
Caricature artist, face painting, and inflatable slides will be available from 4:30 - 9:30 p.m. Ticket prices for these activities range by vendor from $10 to $20. 
 
The crowd is expected to reach over 15,000, and there is limited parking available on site. However, there are several large parking areas in the vicinity. 
 
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.
 
CARROLLTON
 
Two big events are on tap in Carrollton.
 
First, what is billed as "West Georgia's Largest Parade," Carrollton's annual 4th of July People's Parade, will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Dairy Queen on US 27 and will wind its way through downtown Carrollton. 
 
Floats, decorated vehicles, and walkers attired in their favorite patriotic outfits will stream through Adamson Square, while a group of singers and musicians perform from the front steps of the Carrollton First United Methodist Church.
 
According to CFUMC's Director of Music Ministries Scott Keesey, several members of the church's choral groups will be accompanied by the  Carroll County Wind Ensemble directed by Terry Lowery.
 
"We encourage anyone to join us, not just members of Carrollton First," Keesey said, "and you certainly don't have to be a polished singer by any means. We invite anyone who likes to sing, especially patriotic music, to take part.
 
"We plan to spend a few minutes practicing beginning at 8:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. Each person will be given a binder that will include the selections that we will be performing," Keesey noted.
 
On Saturday night, the Carroll Symphony Orchestra will present its annual "Sounds of Liberty" concert," on the front lawn of Carrollton Elementary School, located on Ben Scott Boulevard off the Carrollton Bypass.
 
A patriotic evening under the stars culminates with the Carrollton fireworks show, just after dark.
 
TALLAPOOSA
 
Also on Saturday, the City of Tallapoosa has two events scheduled to honor not only America, but those people who gave their lives for the nation. 
 
At 10 a.m. a memorial service will be held at Veterans Memorial and Medal of Honor Park on Robinson Avenue in Tallapoosa. 
 
There will be parade in downtown Tallapoosa starting at 1 p.m., and fireworks will be just after dark at Helton Howland Park at 2853 Highway 78.
 

USING FIREWORKS IN GEORGIA

While many firework shows are put on by professionals, individuals can buy and use less powerful pyrotechnics. State regulations say:

  • Fireworks can be used any day between 10 a.m. and 11:59 p.m.
    • New legislation effective July 1, 2018 gave local authorities the option to restrict the use of fireworks at certain times, provided the restriction is part of a general noise ordinance that does not apply solely to fireworks.
  • Regardless of local legislation, the use of fireworks is legal until 11:59 p.m. statewide around certain holidays:
    • Memorial Day (last Saturday and Sunday in May)
      • Note, these dates do not include the Monday of Memorial Day
    • Independence Day (July 3 and 4)
    • Labor Day (first Monday in September)
    • New Year's Eve (December 31, extended to 1 a.m. on January 1)

It is illegal to use fireworks in Georgia with the following restrictions:

  • within 100 yards of any of the following:
    • electric plant
    • water treatment plant
    • waste-water treatment plant
    • gas station
    • refinery
    • electric substation
    • jail or prison
    • helipad
    • hospital
    • nursing home
    • other health care facilities
  • within any park, historic site, recreational area, or other state property
  • while under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Also, individuals must be at least 18 years old to purchase fireworks. An additional 5% tax is added to fireworks purchases in Georgia. Proceeds from the tax go to the Georgia Trauma Network Commission, Georgia Firefighter Training and Standards Council to fund grants for training and equipment, and to local governments for public safety.

Residents are asked to remember that fireworks can be disturbing to some people, as well as to domestic animals and livestock. Those intending to use fireworks in their backyards should advise neighbors and be considerate of them.

 