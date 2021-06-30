- 5 p.m. - National Anthem by Jelinda Hill, a local singer from Villa Rica
- 5:15-6:30 p.m.- performances by Common Rarity, a 80’s/90’s and Retro Band
- 7 p.m.- Headline Act- “The Monsters of Yacht" yacht rock band, with recreations of songs by Toto, Christopher Cross, the Bee Gees, Steely Dan, Hall and Oates, Doobie Brothers, Kenny Loggins and more.
Printpak is sponsoring the fireworks display. Other event sponsors include Gradick Communications, GFL Environmental, State Farm-Amy Brown, Putt-N-Around Golf Carts, and John Thornton Chevrolet.
USING FIREWORKS IN GEORGIA
While many firework shows are put on by professionals, individuals can buy and use less powerful pyrotechnics. State regulations say:
- Fireworks can be used any day between 10 a.m. and 11:59 p.m.
- New legislation effective July 1, 2018 gave local authorities the option to restrict the use of fireworks at certain times, provided the restriction is part of a general noise ordinance that does not apply solely to fireworks.
- Regardless of local legislation, the use of fireworks is legal until 11:59 p.m. statewide around certain holidays:
- Memorial Day (last Saturday and Sunday in May)
- Independence Day (July 3 and 4)
- Labor Day (first Monday in September)
- New Year's Eve (December 31, extended to 1 a.m. on January 1)
It is illegal to use fireworks in Georgia with the following restrictions:
- within 100 yards of any of the following:
- electric plant
- water treatment plant
- waste-water treatment plant
- gas station
- refinery
- electric substation
- jail or prison
- helipad
- hospital
- nursing home
- other health care facilities
- within any park, historic site, recreational area, or other state property
- while under the influence of alcohol or drugs
Also, individuals must be at least 18 years old to purchase fireworks. An additional 5% tax is added to fireworks purchases in Georgia. Proceeds from the tax go to the Georgia Trauma Network Commission, Georgia Firefighter Training and Standards Council to fund grants for training and equipment, and to local governments for public safety.
Residents are asked to remember that fireworks can be disturbing to some people, as well as to domestic animals and livestock. Those intending to use fireworks in their backyards should advise neighbors and be considerate of them.
