O’Donoghue brings culture of Ireland to Carrollton Nov. 20

Folksinger, storyteller and songwriter, Harry O’Donoghue, sings the songs of Ireland in a special performance at the Carrollton Center for the Arts, November 20.
“Harry O'Donoghue has been a Savannah musical icon for years,” Arts Superintendent Tim Chapman said. “His music has an infectious rhythm and the lyrics tell stories of triumphs, defeats and love. Harry’s show will bring the feeling of a local gathering place in a small Irish village or Kevin Barry’s Irish Pub, on River Street in Savannah, to our theater.”
The show, which will feature special guest dancers, will be 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 20 at the Carrollton Center for the Arts, 251 Alabama St. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for youth, 12 and under, and can be purchased online, by phone, or at the Center for the Arts box office.
Born and raised in Ireland, O’Donoghue began his musical career at 20, performing at folk Masses and for the Irish Wheelchair Association. In 1979, he co-founded the group Terra Nova and by the mid-1980s they were touring America and signed to Polydor Records. He began his solo career in 1987.
O’Donoghue has shared the stage with the Savannah Symphony, Mary Black, Cathie Ryan, Andy M. Steward, Natalie McMaster, the Furey Brothers, Tommy Makem, and Danny Doyle. He performs throughout the U.S. and Ireland and hosts GPB’s The Green Island Radio Show. Harry was voted Best Acoustic/Folk Artist by the readers of Connect Savannah.
He also hosts singing workshops, passing folk songs along in the oral tradition, and organizes groups he takes to Ireland annually. O’Donoghue sits on the advisory board of the Center for Irish Research and Teaching at Georgia Southern University.
This show is sponsored by Bank OZK and Baxley Jewelers.
