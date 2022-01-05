‘A Hero’
Rated PG-13 for some thematic elements and language. Opens in select theaters on Jan. 7 and available on Amazon Prime Video Jan. 21.
The premise: In Iranian director Asghar Farhadi’s new thriller, Rahim (Amir Jadidi) is in prison because of a debt he was unable to repay. During a two-day leave, he tries to convince his creditor (Mohsen Tanabandeh) to work with him to pay back what he owes, but things don’t go as planned.
The verdict: This gripping morality tale is a fascinating watch, even though my hands were covering my eyes at times. The story of a flawed man (an incredible performance from Jadidi) desperate to get out of a bad situation has plenty to say about truth, honor, social class, income inequality and the social media age. What makes the film great is that Farhadi doesn’t shout these themes through a bullhorn. Instead, he expresses them subtly through frantic decisions the characters make, often without understanding the long-term consequences. It reminded me a lot of the Safdie brothers’ bleak thriller “Uncut Gems,” albeit more naturalistic. The tension keeps escalating and I knew something bad was going to happen eventually — I just didn’t know when or how.
Grade: A-
‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’
Rated R for violence. Now playing in select theaters and available on Apple TV+ Jan. 14.
The premise: In Joel Coen’s lean, mean adaptation of William Shakespeare’s grim drama, Denzel Washington stars as a Scottish lord who becomes convinced by a trio of witches (Kathryn Hunter) that he will be the next king. Frances McDormand plays his cunning, ambitious wife, who acts as his accomplice in his plans to seize power.
The verdict: Coen (working without his brother Ethan for the first time) has stripped Shakespeare’s epic down to its barest essentials, providing an acting feast for Washington and McDormand. The director understands that nobody wants to see subtle performances from these two in the Bard’s bonkers, ultraviolent play, so he provides stark black-and-white imagery and minimalist sets as a counterbalance to his leads absolutely devouring the scenery. For those who still think of Shakespeare as boring homework, I urge you to check this one out. Even if you don’t understand all the language, Coen and his acting troupe will make sure you can follow the story.
Grade: B+
‘Sing 2’
Rated PG for some rude material and mild peril/violence. Now playing in theaters.
The premise: Scheming, ever-optimistic koala Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) and his all-star cast of animal performers (Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly and Nick Kroll) have their sights set on a new show in Redshore City. However, a ruthless hotel mogul (Bobby Cannavale) is only interested if his spoiled daughter (Halsey) can star — and if they convince a reclusive rocker (Bono) to come out of retirement.
The verdict: I’m not as enthusiastic about this animated “American Idol”-esque franchise as most viewers, but I’m also not the target demo. While the fun (if overproduced) pop covers are enjoyable, they’re not enough to paper over the far-too-long running time or the uninterested vocal performances from A-listers clearly cashing massive paychecks for a few hours of work. That being said, although it takes a long time to get there, the big finale is well done. Bono’s voiceover work is also admirable, practically Oscar-worthy compared to his co-stars.
Grade: C+
‘The Matrix Resurrections’
Rated R for violence and some language. Now playing in theaters and available on HBO Max until Jan. 21.
The premise: In this long-awaited fourth installment from “The Matrix” co-creator Lana Wachowski, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss return as Neo and Trinity — despite meeting definitive ends in “The Matrix Revolutions.” Why they’re back is part of the film’s central mystery, which they discover with help from some familiar characters behind new faces (including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris and Jada Pinkett Smith).
The verdict: I wasn’t optimistic about a fourth Matrix movie after a lackluster end to the original trilogy, along with the recent trend of bad, unnecessary sequels made solely to cash in on name recognition and nostalgia. Imagine my surprise when “Resurrections” turned out to be so great that it made my Top 10 list last year. Reeves and Moss are outstanding (how are they even more attractive two decades later?!) and I admire how Wachowski reclaims her iconic saga from alt-right bros who perverted its message for their own agendas. The film has already proven to be divisive, but at least it unapologetically refuses to please everyone.
Grade: A-
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’
Rated PG-13 for sequences of action/violence, some language and brief suggestive comments. Now playing in theaters.
The premise: Picking up where “Far From Home” left off, the world now knows Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is Spider-Man, which blows up his normal life and puts his loved ones at risk. He goes to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help, but the sorcerer’s spell backfires disastrously. Now Spidey will have to battle some of the most powerful (and familiar) villains in the Multiverse.
The verdict: I waited a few weeks to write about “No Way Home” so I could delve into spoilers. If you haven’t seen it yet, might want to skip this section. Despite an overlong running time and a plot that starts to unravel if you think about it too long, the flick serves as a poignant trilogy-ending origin story for Holland’s version of Peter Parker. It also performs some admirable franchise rehabilitation for previous iterations of the character. It was predictably great to see old villains again, particularly the brilliant Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin and Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock. But I was surprised at how well director Jon Watts and his team of screenwriters transformed Jamie Foxx’s laughable Electro into a genuinely cool baddie.
Last chance — here come the spoilers! Nevertheless, everyone was most excited about the return of Tobey Maguire — still fantastic after all these years — and Andrew Garfield, reaffirming what most people have come to realize: he was a terrific Peter/Spidey with the misfortune of being stuck in godawful movies that didn’t understand the character. He comes dangerously close to stealing the entire movie from Holland.
Grade: B+
Home Video Spotlight
‘Harold and Maude’
Rated PG. Now available.
Director Hal Ashby’s critically acclaimed cult classic recently celebrated its 50th anniversary by becoming part of the distinguished Paramount Presents Blu-ray collection. The story of a death-obsessed teen (Bud Cort) who falls for an elderly woman (Ruth Gordon), set to a soundtrack from Yusuf (formerly known as Cat Stevens), has been restored and remastered for the occasion. The disc includes a new audio commentary with filmmakers Larry Karaszewski and Cameron Crowe, as well as a look at the music with composer/performer Yusuf.
‘Juice’
Rated R for strong language and for some violence. Available Jan. 11.
The gritty drama that marked cinematographer Ernest R. Dickerson’s directorial debut, as well as the first starring roles for Omar Epps and Tupac Shakur, turns 30 this year, so Paramount is releasing the film on 4K Ultra HD for the first time. The influential story of four friends in pursuit of power and respect continues to be celebrated for its realistic portrayal of Harlem life and the early New York hip hop scene. The disc features access to a Digital copy of the film and previous bonus content, including an audio commentary with Dickerson; an alternate ending; behind-the-scenes featurettes; and vintage interviews with the cast and crew.
Email: joshsewell81@gmail.com. Twitter: @IAm JoshSewell. Website: flixchat.blogspot.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.