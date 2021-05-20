Mountain bikers in Carroll County will soon get a new bike trail thanks to a collaborative effort by Carrollton Parks and Recreation, Mountain Bikes Atlanta (MTB-Atlanta) and Trails B’Ready.
MTB-Atlanta signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the City of Carrollton to do the work along with volunteers.
“I like to think of this as a hybrid build,” said MTB-Atlanta executive director Brett Davidson. “The City of Carrollton basically hired us to do the machine work, but the community is really rallied behind the finishing work.
“We have seen a great group of kids and locals come out and help us finish the trail, which is really the most exciting thing about it — seeing the community work together.”
MTB-Atlanta President Chris Diane said the group recently signed MOU’s with other counties because bicycling is making a comeback.
“Basically, what we are doing here we are doing in other metro Atlanta areas because the demand is growing,” said Diane. “We have a lot of projects happening in Coweta, Spalding, Douglas, South Fulton and Rockdale counties.”
The project has been divided into three phases, all of which are being constructed separately. Phase one has already been completed and is roughly 6,500 ft. It is located on both sides of Castle Playground off Bankhead Highway and took about three volunteer work days to complete.
“That was a testament to participation and enthusiasm to get riding,” said Davidson.
Phase two is currently in the construction process and is located near Carrollton Parks Maintenance, also off Bankhead Highway. So far, Walt Bready, owner of Trails B’Ready, has all of the machine work done.
Next Wednesday, from 6-7:30 p.m., Bready, along with city workers, will schedule an evening volunteer work day where the public is invited to help with a little handwork.
“Without volunteers doing the lower end work, we couldn’t do it,” said Director of Carrollton Parks Kent Johnston. “We don’t have enough workers with the City of Carrollton to get it done.”
Phase three has not started, but will be located behind Lakeshore. However, Johnston anticipates that all three phases will be completed by the end of the year and ready to use by the beginning of next year.
Johnston also mentioned that the idea to add these new trails came about while he was biking trails in Alabama. His plans within the next three to four years is to keep building off of the GreenBelt, adding new trails that go at least a mile.
“I went and rode some trails in Alabama and was like, ‘We need some of these back home,’ ” said Johnson. “It got me back enthused about riding.
“In the next three to four years, maybe even five, I plan to add more mileage. It will all be off the GreenBelt, about a mile wherever we can put it, and maybe even other venues so we can expand.”
Jane Simpson, an experienced mountain bike rider, expressed how she would love to get on a trail from her house. Therefore, Johnston, Bready, and the rest of the workers are trying to make it as convenient as possible — and not only for experienced riders.
“I go to Douglas County to ride, and I think it would be great to just hop on a trail and ride across town,” said Simpson. “I love the GreenBelt. I can get on from my home, so I think it would be extremely fun to pop off the GreenBelt and hop on the mountain bike trails.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.