'Miss Lillian' one-woman play canceled

A play based on the life of President Jimmy Carter’s mother that had been scheduled for late September has been canceled.
The performance of “Miss Lillian — More Than a President’s Mother,” was scheduled in Carrollton for Thursday, Sept. 23, at 7 p.m. at the Carroll County Schools Performing Arts Center.
The show was to be one of the largest fundraising events of the year for the Community Foundation of West Georgia’s Power of the Purse, a women’s giving circle.
Officials stated that the producer canceled the show and the star didn’t want to travel due to the ongoing pandemic.
“Lillian Carter was much more than President Jimmy Carter’s mother; she was a social activist, great humanitarian, nurse, peanut farmer and nurturer,” said Kim Jones, president of the Community Foundation before the event was canceled.
“She celebrated her 70th Birthday in India while serving in the Peace Corps. She was astonishing in her ordinariness: she loved to fish and disliked cooking. But to describe her as ‘ordinary’ is so far off the mark, as her president-son called her ‘Remarkable.’ ”
“The play introduces us to this woman who refused to bow to the attitudes of her Southern surroundings, a free-thinker who enjoyed professional wrestling, who nurtured the best human qualities in all with whom she interacted. Miss Lillian loved her soap operas and a glass of good bourbon — often at the same time! No one who met her ever forgot her. Once you see her story come to life, you won’t forget her either,” Jones said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.