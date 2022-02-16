“Uncharted”
Rated PG-13 for violence/action and language. Opens in theaters on Feb. 18.
The premise: Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a hidden fortune. What starts as a heist becomes an international race to reach the prize ahead of the ruthless Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas).
The verdict: Considering this “Indiana Jones” ripoff, based on the popular video game series, has been in development for more than a decade (Wahlberg was originally set to play Holland’s part before he aged into the mentor role), the finished product could’ve been a whole lot worse than this slight, instantly forgettable adventure yarn. The treasure hunt is a flimsy excuse to tie a bunch of action sequences together, but two of them — a chaotic fight while falling out of a place and a convoluted battle aboard flying pirate ships — along with Holland’s enthusiastic performance make “Uncharted” worth checking out. I wouldn’t mind seeing if a sequel improves on the formula.
Grade: C+
“KIMI”
Rated R for violence, language and brief sexuality/nudity. Now available on HBO Max.
The premise: While isolated during the pandemic, agoraphobic tech worker Angela Childs (Zoe Kravitz) hears evidence of a crime. When she tries to report it to her superiors, she discovers a dangerous conspiracy.
The verdict: Steven Soderbergh’s relationship with HBO Max has been a big success, allowing him to make fantastic movies that fly largely under the radar. Last year, it was the underrated noir “No Sudden Move.” Now he’s back with a lean, mean tech thriller that boasts a terrific script from David Koepp and a killer performance from Kravitz. The first half is largely a one-woman show, although that changes once the plot’s machinations kick into gear. Viewers with short attention spans might get antsy while Koepp and Soderbergh move all the pieces into place, but once the action kicks in it’s a tense ride all the way to the end credits.
Grade: A-
“I Want You Back”
Rated R for language, sexual material, some drug use and partial nudity. Now available on Amazon Prime Video.
The premise: Peter (Charlie Day) and Emma (Jenny Slate) decide to team up after they’re both dumped by their respective partners (Gina Rodriguez and Scott Eastwood). When they see their exes have moved on to new relationships, they concoct a desperate plot to break them up and win them back.
The verdict: Valentine’s Day weekend saw the release of two very different romcoms, and this raunchy but sweet look at love and heartbreak is the more interesting one. That’s primarily because screenwriters Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger treat the characters like real people — even the would-be “villains” — rather than a collection of stereotypes that move the plot along. Day and Slate are charming as heck, so their scenes together are a treat. The film even manages to utilize Eastwood properly, which isn’t always easy. I was on board from the start, but by the time Slate sings “Suddenly Seymour” during a middle school production of “Little Shop of Horrors,” my face hurt from smiling.
Grade: B+
“Marry Me”
Rated PG-13 for some language and suggestive material. Now playing in theaters and available on Peacock.
The premise: When pop superstar Kat Valdez (Jennifer Lopez) discovers that her fiancé Bastian (Maluma) is cheating just as they’re about to exchange vows in front of thousands of fans, she has a meltdown and decides to marry someone in the crowd instead. That turns out to be divorced dad Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson), who agrees to the crazy idea to help Kat save face. But after the adrenaline wears off, they must face the consequences.
The verdict: Nothing in this hokey, clichéd romcom will surprise fans of the genre (it’s even got a cute kid and a dog!), but sometimes a big helping of cheesy sentimentality hits the spot. That’s particularly true when you’ve got charismatic stars like Lopez and Wilson who can do this kind of stuff in their sleep. I did appreciate how the film immediately acknowledges that Kat’s decision is impulsive and unreasonable, and then spends a lot of time dealing with the fallout in a somewhat realistic way (for this genre, at least).
Grade: B-
“Blacklight”
Rated PG-13 for strong violence, action and language. Now playing in theaters.
The premise: Government fixer Travis Block (Liam Neeson) discovers a shadowy program is killing innocent civilians at the behest of his longtime boss (Aidan Quinn), so he enlists the help of a journalist (Emmy Raver-Lampman) to expose the truth and help protect his family.
The verdict: In yet another attempt to coast on the success of 2008’s “Taken,” this bland thriller squanders a solid lead performance from Neeson (mostly eschewing action hero theatrics and playing detective instead) on a clunky plot that tries to jam modern politics into a generic conspiracy thriller template. It’s not a good fit, especially considering there are large chunks of the movie when characters amble around trying to figure things out the audience already knows. It doesn’t make for riveting cinema, that’s for sure.
Grade: D
Home Video Spotlight
“La Dolce Vita”
Not rated. Now available.
More than 60 years after its debut, revered Italian filmmaker Federico Fellini’s biggest hit arrives on Blu-ray, complete with a new introduction by Martin Scorsese. “La Dolce Vita” follows a celebrity journalist over the course of a cray week, serving as a critique of star culture and an examination of Rome’s rich. The film stars Marcello Mastroianni, Anita Ekberg, Anouk Aimée, and Yvonne Furneaux.
“12 Angry Men” (1997)
Rated PG-13 for language. Now available.
In this ’90s update of the classic story, an all-star cast including Jack Lemmon, George C. Scott, James Gandolfini, Courtney B. Vance, Ossie Davis, Tony Danza, Edward James Olmos and others portray a jury tasked with delivering a verdict in the case of a young man fatally stabbing his father. The searing drama is directed by legendary director William Friedkin (“The Exorcist”).
Book Spotlight
“Midnight Mass: The Art of Horror”
By Abbie Bernstein (Now available.)
Mike Flanagan’s brilliant, heartbreaking horror series “Midnight Mass” (available on Netflix) was the best thing I watched in 2021 (movies, TV, or otherwise), so I was thrilled to get my hands on this terrific behind-the-scenes book. It chronicles the series’ creation and filming, complete with insightful commentary from Flanagan, as well as other cast and crew members. That, along with a ton of production art and set photos, make it a must-have for anyone who loved the show.
