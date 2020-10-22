Special to the Times-Georgian
Tickets for 11 performances that include Mickey Gilley and Marty Haggard will go on sales Tuesday at Mill Town Music Hall.
The shows are all scheduled for 2021 and will take place at the concert venue, located in Bremen at 1031 Alabama Ave.
Sale of the tickets will begin at 9 a.m. Oct. 27. The lineup features award-winning artists from multiple genres who will be taking the stage to entertain fans at the venue. New season ticket holders can still purchase the Winter/Spring package and receive multiple benefits through Monday, Oct. 26 by calling the box office at 770-537-6455.
Scheduled to perform
Marty Haggard ($35 premium reserved/$30 reserved) — Saturday, Jan. 16
Josh Turner ($75/$70) — Saturday, Feb. 6
Moe Bandy, TG Sheppard, Jeannie Seeley ($43/$38) — Saturday, Feb. 20
The Crabb Family ($45/$40) — Saturday, March 6
Mickey Gilley ($45/$40) — Saturday, March 27
T. Graham Brown/Lee Roy Parnell ($43/$38) — Saturday, April 10
Lorrie Morgan ($45/$40) — Saturday, April 17
The Drifters/The Platters/The Coasters ($45/$40) — Saturday, May 1
Restless Heart ($40/$35) — Saturday, May 8
Greater Vision and The Diplomats ($33/$28) — Saturday, June 19
Billy Dean and the Steel Horses ($38/$33) — Saturday, June 26
Individual concert tickets can be purchased in four ways: calling the box office (770-537-6455); visit the box office in person at 1031 Alabama Ave.; online at www.milltownmusichall.com; and calling TicketsWest at 888-479-6300.
