The Carrollton Center for the Arts will welcome the Calpulli Mexican Dance Company on Friday, March 25.
“We’re so excited to host this amazing troupe of dancers,” said Arts Superintendent Tim Chapman. “The costumes, colors and talent on display make this musical journey through history an experience you’ll never forget.”
The New York-based dance company’s Puebla:The Story of Cinco de Mayo uses folk and native song and dance to highlight the Mexican victory at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862, the influences that led to the famous battle and its heroes.
Prior to the performance, the center will provide refreshments including sangria, chips and salsa.
At 4 p.m. that afternoon, the center will offer a free dance workshop with the Calpulli Company’s Alberto Lopez Herrera. He is a choreographer, costume designer and teaching artist with more than 30 years’ experience in Mexican folk dance. He worked with distinguished choreographers Francisco Nevarez, Daniel Jaquez and Noemy Hernandez.
Under his artistic direction, the Calpulli Company has performed at noted venues, including Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival (Inside/Out Series), Wortham Center (Houston, TX), Humboldt State University (Arcata, CA) and the Kingdom of Bahrain. Lopez Herrera was named “Star of Queens” by the Queens Courier for his commitment to community arts programming and recognized by Time Magazine in the documentary series American Voices.
The performance has been sold out, but spots remained for the workshop at press time. To participate in the workshop, contact Eva Warner at ewarner@carrollton-ga.gov or 770-838-1083.
The Calpulli Company’s performance is sponsored by Dr. Richard and Marilyn Glass and the Georgia Council for the Arts.
