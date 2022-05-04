Carrollton’s Youth Theater’s "Matilda Jr: The Musical" brings Broadway to the Center for the Arts, Friday and Saturday, May 6-7.
“I am so proud of our cast and crew,” said Arts Superintendent Tim Chapman. ”They have worked very hard on this musical and the public will love the show.”
The show is directed by Ciara Thornton.
The show is a youth theater adaptation of the Tony Award-winning Broadway hit based on the 1988 children's novel by Roald Dahl. The play’s plot follows Matilda, the daughter of abusive parents who finds refuge in books and in creating her own stories. At school, Matilda faces a tyrannical and cruel headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, and finds companionship with her teacher, Miss Honey, who is well-intentioned but shy and fragile. Matilda discovers her remarkable powers as she stands up against the adults in her world.
Sponsored by Carroll Realty and Insurance and Eleanor Hoomes.
