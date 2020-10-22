Special to the Times-Georgian
Two Southern Gospel groups — The Martins and The Diplomats — will take the Mill Town Music Hall stage on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m.
The Martins have performed in a variety of venues all over the world, produced numerous hits and received many awards including two Grammy nominations. Carrollton-based The Diplomats have won numerous awards by Singing News.
Mill Town Music Hall focuses on family-friendly music and events and is located conveniently off I-20 in Bremen at 1031 Alabama Ave.
The Martins are a family Gospel trio who climbed to national and international success through their distinctive harmony during the 1990s. In 2003, they took time apart to pursue their own careers, but came back together in 2011. Through the years, the group has received eight Dove awards, along with a Grammy nomination for their album Light Of The World. Their latest album, Still Standing, was Grammy-nominated for best roots gospel album.
The Diplomats, based in Carrollton, have been voted “Top Ten Mixed Group” by Singing News Fan Awards in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013 and 2014. Led by Jimmy Pearson and wife, Rita, the Southern Gospel group is known for their upbeat and energetic style. A number of talented performers have joined them on tour through the years, including their son and bandleader Corey Pearson.
Tickets for The Martins & The Diplomats are $28 for “Premium Reserved” and $23 for “Reserved” in advance. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets online at the Mill Town Music Hall website (www.MillTownMusicHall.com) or at the Mill Town Music Hall box office. For additional information, please call the Mill Town Music Hall box office at 770-537-6455.
Upcoming events at Mill Town Music Hall include The Bellamy Brothers on Oct. 8; Tracy Byrd on Oct. 17 and Pam Tillis on Nov. 7.
