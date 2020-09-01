Just before the Douglas County Board of Commissioners put a property tax hike to a vote, they passed an amendment that should be good news to county citizens.
By a unanimous vote, the BOC passed an amendment that will cap the 2021 budget no higher than this year’s incoming expenses.
The proposal was championed by Commissioner Tarenia Carthan during last week’s virtual meeting that set the county’s millage rate.
“The 2021 budget will be tight and lean,” Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones said. “We have to double down on our expenses. This will require us to be disciplined with the 2021 budget.”
The BOC will have to cut some operating expenses, and there was a hint that salary or employee reductions were a possibility to create a “lean” budget.
All the BOC members pledged not to cut public safety or first responders in the upcoming 2021 budget.
“I don’t want to cut public safety, I don’t know why we are entertaining it,” Carthan said.
Jones agreed.
“I’m not looking at anything with public safety,” she said.
By a 3-2 vote, the BOC adopted a tax rate of 12.563 mills — a 27.8% increase over the rollback rate.
The rollback rate is the rate that would have brought in the same amount of revenue as last year’s tax rate. The state considers a millage rate over the rollback to be a tax increase.
The BOC had originally advertised a 32.96% tax rate increase. However, they appeared ready to adopt a tax rate Wednesday that would have been 18.45% above the rollback rate after public backlash that included an online petition, protests at the courthouse and taxpayers speaking against the increase during three public hearings.
Some commissioners said they needed the property tax hike to make up for a budget shortfall, which they said was accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic.
However, many felt the budget wasn’t going to make it regardless of the pandemic.
Commissioners Ann Jones Guider and Henry Mitchell, along with the county’s financial advisor, David Corbin, said they believed the budget was doomed from its passage last December.
“I told you so,” Mitchell said in his final comments before casting his no vote on the tax hike.
The BOC will likely cut $8-10 million from its spending for the 2021 budget.
The tax hike ordeal had some commissioners regretting they supported it.
“I voted for this budget,” Commissioner Kelly Robinson said. “We can’t get out of it.”
Said Carthan: “I said yes, I wish I had not said yes.”
