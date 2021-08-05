SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
The work of five student artists will be featured in the Introspections exhibition, at the Center for the Arts’ Galleria, Aug. 12-Sept. 9.
“This is a unique show.” said Visual Arts Coordinator Marcella Kuykendall. “It takes an in-depth look at five emerging artists and explores technology’s growing impact in art. Many pieces are video or digitally produced. These are shown alongside more traditional media, creating an interesting balance of works investigating contemporary and personal themes.”
The artists showcased in Introspections were part of this year’s Art Takeover UWG Student Juried Exhibition. The works of Kara Hayden, Piper Heaton, Natalie Moreno, Nancy Vu and Brandon Young range from sculpture and video to printmaking, painting and digital art.
A public reception will close the show, Sept. 9, at 5 p.m.
