Hip-hop clogging troupe to perform Saturday

Special to the Times-Georgian
The Carrollton Center for the Arts will welcome hip-hop clogging troupe, All That!, to the Danny Mabry Theater stage, October 3.
“The dancers with All That! take clogging to an all-new level I could never have imagined in my eighth-grade clogging class,” said Arts Superintendent Tim Chapman. “The skill, endurance, and artistic expression of this dancing will have you on the edge of your seat.”
The show will take place at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Carrollton Center for the Arts, 251 Alabama St.
All That! recently made their style famous with appearances on NBC’s America’s Got Talent. As solo dancers, the group’s members won hundreds of Solo Grand Championship titles and thousands of trophies. Joining forces with founder, Mike Curtis, in 1995, All That! quickly turned into something bigger than any of its dancers ever imagined. The Carrollton show will feature dancers Austin Maynes, Caden Maynes, Conner Trost and Harrison Barnes.
The group has danced across the globe in some of the world’s most popular events and festivals. In 2003, they were awarded the highest honor in clogging, the Pioneer Award, for their continuous support of clogging and for ushering it into mainstream media. Each dancer in All That! believes in giving back and helping those in need. All That! has raised thousands of dollars for terminally-ill children, held benefits for youth sports leagues and performed for the Cancer Society’s Relay for Life. All That! now performs nightly in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, at the Carolina Opry Theater.
The show is sponsored by Great Events Catering.
Tickets for the concert are $18 Adults, $10 Youth (12 and under) at www.carrolltonarts.com, by phone at 770-838-1083, or at the center’s box office at 251 Alabama Street in Carrollton.
For questions concerning this event or the Carrollton Center for the Arts, please call Tim Chapman, Arts Superintendent at (770) 838-1083.
