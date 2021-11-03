Great things come in small packages at the Carrollton Center for the Arts

The annual Small Packages and Gift Exhibition, featuring works likely to fit in a gift box, kicks off the Carrollton Center for the Arts’ Christmas season, Nov. 4–Dec. 11.
Shoppers can buy original artwork at the exhibit. These works, created by members of the Carrollton Artist Guild, fit within a cubic foot of space and come in a variety of media and styles. Carrollton Writers Guild members’ books, poems and other writings will also be available at the show. All purchased artwork may be taken home immediately.
“I believe it is important to shop local and support our local artists and writers when buying gifts for family and friends,” said Arts Superintendent Tim Chapman. “All of these items are original pieces, created here in Carroll County. Every year, I am proud to share with my loved ones information about the artists who created their gifts.”
Also on display at the center are Glass in The Making through Dec. 9, featuring stained and mosaic glass works by Georgia artists, and Season’s Greetings Card Art Competition through Dec. 17. An opening reception for all three exhibitions will be held Nov. 4, from 5–7 p.m.
There will be a live glassblowing demonstration by Arthur Wilson and Silica Burns Studio during the reception. Glass in the Making is sponsored by Printer’s Ale.
