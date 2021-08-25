A free concert featuring two Georgia tribute bands will take place on Saturday night at the Carrollton Center for the arts benefitting the American Cancer Society.
According to promoter John Derrick, the proceeds will go to “cancer victims and their families in Carroll County.”
The concert features music from My Wicked Monkey and Jeremy Would Let Me Down.
My Wicked Monkey will take the stage at 6 p.m. Saturday night. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.
According to their Facebook page, My Wicked Monkey is a Classic Rock and 90's tribute band that plays songs ranging from Elvis Presley to Theory of a Dead Man “with a focus on songs that keep you movin and groovin on the dance floor.”
The headliner, who will take the stage after 7:30 p.m.
Jeremy Would Let Me Down combines the music of Pearl Jam, Alice in Chains and Soundgarden.
