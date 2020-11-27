Dailey and Vincent to appear at Mill Town

Bluegrass duo Dailey and Vincent will appear at Mill Town Music Hall in Bremen on Saturday, Dec. 5, their fifth visit to the local stage.
“We are excited because of all our fans in West Georgia can come to see us,” said guitarist and tenor, Jamie Dailey.
The distinguished duo and band are sponsored by chicken producer Springer Mountain Farms in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
“Springer Mountain have been a Godsend for us,” Dailey said. “The chickens do not have any antibiotics, are cage-free and have an all-vegetable diet. The company is an organic grower and their mission fits right into our vision, as well. In addition, they take care of our tour bus, the crew and sponsor our TV show.”
The duo’s weekly TV show is very popular and on RFD-TV, a network based in Nashville. So, Dailey & Vincent have had no problems attracting sponsors. They were backed by Cracker Barrel for four years and have been with Springer Mountain for the last three years. Springer Mountain was the first poultry business in the world to be certified by the American Humane Society. Add to that the support that it’s given to the band’s cruise concerts, and this relationship is akin to a strategic alliance between nations.
For the last three years, Dailey & Vincent have been honored to perform at the prominent venue, Carnegie Hall.
“At first, we were stunned that a famous classical and jazz oriented concert hall would welcome us to New York City,” Dailey said. “When we were doing our sound check, I got a little emotional being able to perform at such a revered theater.”
Their first show was packed, and these type of events only prove that the group is increasing its fan base around the country.
One of the interesting facts about the group is their inclination not to be categorized into one genre of music. Their motto, “The Rock Stars of Bluegrass,” has brought them into new venues and media appearances and brought them a huge following around the country.
“We are artists that enjoy playing mainstream country, bluegrass and gospel music-we play American music,” Dailey said.
One has only to listen to “I Believe,” with Jimmy Fortune, the solemn tune for Fortune’s mother, “Long Black Train,” and “I Don’t Have the Sense,” songs that are reminiscent of traditional country ballads. It is easy for them to switch automatically into an up tempo composition like “Steel Drivin’ Man.”
At times, the instrumentation sounds like a full orchestra is behind the two. Their latest addition to the band is Shaun Richardson, a 20-year-old wunderkind that can play more than 20 instruments. Most of the musicians have won awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association. Dailey & Vincent, between themselves, have received five Grammy awards, four-time Dove awards and 35 IBMA honors. They recently played their 90th Grand Ole’ Opry show during the Opry’s 90th Birthday celebration. They even received an Emmy nomination for their PBS performance, which has been aired 500 times for Public Broadcasting Service stations.
Vincent noted that bluegrass is back into different types of music now and Dailey feels that popular country artists are putting bluegrass more in their songs.
“This helps us to bring more folks into our music; people who never heard our style of music,” Dailey said.
Jaime Dailey, Darrin Vincent, and the band will appear at Mill Town Music Hall on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets or more information, contact the box office at 770-537-6455 or visit them online at www.milltownmusichall.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.