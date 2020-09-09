Crystal Gayle brings her brown eyes to Mill Town on Saturday

Mill Town Music Hall will play host to country music legend and Grand Ole Opry member Crystal Gayle on Saturday.
Gayle, who has been singing award-winning songs from a variety of genres since the 1970s, will perform at the venue at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 12. Mill Town Music Hall is located at 1031 Alabama Ave. in Bremen.
Born in Paintsville, Kentucky, Gayle is the youngest of eight children, including sister and music legend Loretta Lynn. In 1970, Gayle garnered her first hit song with “I’ve Cried the Blue Right Out of My Eyes.”
During her career, she has sung 35 Top 10 country hits, of which 13 crossed over to become pop and/or adult-contemporary hits as well. Her hit songs include “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue,” “Ready For the Times to Get Better” and “Half the Way.”
Gayle’s trophy case of honors and awards include a Grammy, two CMA awards, four American Music Awards and four ACM accolades. Her latest album “You Don’t Know Me” includes such iconic songs as “Walkin’ After Midnight,” “You Win Again,” “Please Help Me I’m Falling,” “Crying Time” and “That’s the Way Love Goes.”
Tickets for Crystal Gayle are $43 for “Premium Reserved” and $38 for “Reserved” in advance. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets through TicketsWest at (888) 479-6300, online at the Mill Town Music Hall website (MillTownMusicHall.com) or at the Mill Town Music Hall box office. For additional information, please call the Mill Town Music Hall box office at 770-537-6455.
Upcoming events at Mill Town Music Hall include Jo Dee Messina on Sept. 17, The Martins & The Diplomats on Sept. 26, and The Bellamy Brothers on Oct. 8.
Mill Town Music Hall can comfortably seat more than 1,000 people and features state-of-the-art audio, video, and lighting systems. The venue hosts numerous Country, Pop/Rock, Bluegrass and Gospel concerts, along with other family-friendly events.
