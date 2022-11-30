CONCERTS

The Carroll County Community Chorus kicks off the trio of shows with Christmas in Carrollton, December 9 – 10, at 7:30 p.m. each night with a 4 p.m. matinee on December 10.

The Carrollton Center for the Arts will be filled with the songs and sounds of the season for the next two weeks as they present three concerts that have become local Christmas traditions.

The Carroll County Community Chorus kicks off the trio of shows with Christmas in Carrollton, December 9 – 10, at 7:30 p.m. each night with a 4 p.m. matinee on December 10. The chorus performs classic songs like O Holy Night and family favorites like Santa Claus Is Coming To Town and Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree. Tickets are $10.

Trending Videos