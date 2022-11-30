The Carrollton Center for the Arts will be filled with the songs and sounds of the season for the next two weeks as they present three concerts that have become local Christmas traditions.
The Carroll County Community Chorus kicks off the trio of shows with Christmas in Carrollton, December 9 – 10, at 7:30 p.m. each night with a 4 p.m. matinee on December 10. The chorus performs classic songs like O Holy Night and family favorites like Santa Claus Is Coming To Town and Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree. Tickets are $10.
The Carrollton Wind Ensemble presents its Christmas Concert, December 13, at 7:30 p.m. The ensemble’s show features sentimental favorites such as Sleigh Ride and White Christmas. As in years past, Conductor Terry Lowry will play audience requests on the piano. Tickets are $10.
The Carrollton Jazz Orchestra’s Christmas with the CJO rounds out the seasonal concert series, December 15, at 7:30 p.m. The show features Christmas favorites, revealing memories with the sound only a big band can make. Tickets are $15 ($10 for 12 and younger).
Tickets for these performances can be purchased online at https://cprcad.myboxoffice.us, by phone at (770) 838-1083 or at the Center for the Arts box office at 251 Alabama Street in Carrollton.
For questions concerning these events or the Carrollton Center for the Arts, please call Tim Chapman, Arts Superintendent at (770) 838-1083.
