Special to the Times-Georgian
The Carrollton Center for the Arts will launch its 2020-21 performance season on Aug. 29 with a concert by Carrollton native Shawn Megorden.
Megorden teaches young dancers at the Center for the Arts, acts with the Carroll County Community Theatre, and performs professionally as an actress, singer, and dancer in Atlanta and across the Southeast. Her first concert in the Danny Mabry Theatre will feature her smooth, jazzy vocal style.
“I was taken by surprise when I heard Shawn Megorden perform this past fall,” said Arts Superintendent Tim Chapman. “At our facility, we know her as the sweet dance instructor that does great with our youngest dancers. I had no idea the charisma and talent she possesses as a performer. All this time, she has been under our radar, but it is time for her Carrollton debut.”
The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m.
For an additional price, patrons, 21 and older, can attend a pre-show cocktail party, which starts at 6 p.m. and will include hors d’ouevres, spirits, and fellowship. Final bids in a silent auction benefiting the center’s Youth Scholarship Program will be taken at the cocktail party.
The auction features five packages: Private Paint in Party for Six, Culinary Art Master Class with Chef LaToya, Private Movie Night in the Theater, Holiday Decorating Package with Greg Hendrix, and acupressure/Tuina sessions at Healing Hands.
Tickets for the concert are $15 Adults/ $10 Youth (12 & under). The cocktail party will cost $20 per person. To check out the silent auction packages and bid on them, go to carrolltonarts.com/silentauction/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.