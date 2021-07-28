Registration is now open for the Carrollton Center for the Arts’ fall programs and the center’s annual Fall Program Fair on Aug. 7.
The program will give the community a chance to meet the Centers' instructors, staff and members of affiliated arts organizations.
“Everyone is invited to get to know us and we can answer questions about our fall activities,” said Arts Superintendent Tim Chapman. “The event will be in the lobby of the center prior to our production of 'Little Shop of Horrors,' so after the program fair, you can buy some tickets and enjoy the show.”
The fall schedule includes a broad range of programming for all ages across the spectrum of arts disciplines, including visual arts, theater, chorus and dance.
The center also hosts workshops on topics like baking, working with clay and glass. Private lessons are provided in voice and a variety of instruments. Several community arts organizations like the Carrollton Artist Guild, Carrollton Writers Guild, Carroll County Community Theatre, Carroll County Community Chorus, and Carroll Symphony Orchestra programs such as the Carrollton Jazz Orchestra and Community Wind Ensemble, bring an expanded menu of programs to the center’s diverse offerings.
The Program Fair will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. In addition to getting acquainted with the center’s staff and programming, attendees can register in person for fall semester activities while at the event.
People can register now for fall semester activities online at www.carrolltonarts.com, by phone at 770-838-1083 or in person at the center at 251 Alabama St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.