The Carroll Community Wind Ensemble’s 10th-season fall concert, “Music for a Darkened Theater,” will light up the stage at the Carrollton Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 22.
“ ‘Music for a Darkened Theater’ is a program of fun and thrilling music, perfect for an October evening,” said Carroll Symphony Orchestra Conductor Terry Lowry.
Taking its name from a medley of Danny Elfman’s movie themes, the show will feature works by Mussorgsky, John Williams and Elfman and symphonic band favorites like “Night on Bald Mountain,” “Jurassic Park,” “Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Tales from the Crypt” and “Beetlejuice.”
The Carroll Community Wind Ensemble, an outreach program of the Carroll Symphony Orchestra, is a resident ensemble of the Carrollton Center for the Arts. Founded in 2011, and under the direction of Lowry, the CCWE performs more than 30 concerts a year.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for youth 12 and younger and can be purchased online at cprcad.myboxoffice.us , by phone at (770) 838-1083, or at the Center for the Arts box office at 251 Alabama St. in Carrollton.
