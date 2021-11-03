Carrollton Jazz Orchestra fall concert planned

The Carrollton Jazz Orchestra will celebrate the changing colors, temperatures and lighting of autumn with its fall concert, Time for a Change, at the Carrollton Center for the Arts, Nov. 12.
“This evening promises to be a delightful getaway from everyday problems, like a vacation for the soul,” said CJO pianist, Terry Lowry. “The CJO will take you on a musical trip around the world, visiting exotic locations from Southern California, through Mexico, to the Caribbean and across the Atlantic to Spain and France.”
Lowry said the CJO has shows booked all over Georgia in 2022.
“It is really exciting to play with such amazing jazz musicians each week,” Lowry said. “The crowds at our shows at the Arts Center, and recently at the Amp have responded with an energy that feels electric and inspires us to play our best!”
The orchestra’s program is built around the music of big band charts by composers such as Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Woody Herman, Thad Jones, Buddy Rich and Chick Corea.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for youth (12 and younger) and can be purchased online at carrolltonarts.com, by phone at 770-838-1083 or at the Center for the Arts box office at 251 Alabama St. in Carrollton.
