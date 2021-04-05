Special to The Times-Georgian
GRAMMY-nominated artist T. Graham Brown and fellow country music star Lee Roy Parnell will be performing at Mill Town Music Hall on Saturday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m.
A native Georgian, Brown has had nine Top 10 singles on the Billboard country chart including three No. 1’s. Parnell has had seven songs on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and his 2018 album was named among the Top 10 Blues albums of the year.
Mill Town Music Hall focuses on family-friendly music and events and is located conveniently off I-20 in Bremen (1031 Alabama Ave).
Brown began his music career at the University of Georgia where he was exposed to multiple genres of music. He found work singing song demos and commercial jingles for major corporations including McDonald’s, Disneyland and was the singing narrator for Taco Bell’s ‘Run for the Border’ television spots.
Brown’s title track “I Wish That I Could Hurt That Way Again” became a Top 10 hit and “Hell or High Water” and “Don’t Go to Strangers” made it all the way to No. 1 on the charts. He wrote the multiple award-winning song “Wine Into Water” that has been recorded by numerous artists, including Loretta Lynn.
Parnell is among the elite who can be identified in country music as a triple threat. He’s an ace guitarist, distinctive singer, and hit songwriter. Parnell’s sound defied conventional classification as he draws from a broad range of sources and combines them effortlessly. Practicing his mantra daily of “keep on, keeping on,” Parnell is still producing award-winning music.
Tickets for Lee Roy Parnell and T. Graham Brown are $43 for “premium reserved” and $38 for “reserved” in advance. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets online at the Mill Town Music Hall website (www.MillTownMusicHall.com) or at the Mill Town Music Hall box office. For additional information, call the Mill Town Music Hall box office at 770-537-6455.
Upcoming events at Mill Town Music Hall include: Lorrie Morgan on April 17; Josh Turner on April 30; and Moe Bandy, TG Sheppard, & Jeannie Seely on May 14. For more information about the venue or on upcoming concerts and pricing, visit at www.MillTownMusicHall.com, follow it on Twitter @Mill_Town_Music_Hall or on Facebook.
Mill Town Music Hall can comfortably seat more than 1,000 people and features state-of-the-art audio, video, and lighting systems. The venue hosts numerous country, pop/rock, bluegrass and gospel concerts, along with other family-friendly events. Mill Town Music Hall is taking reasonable precautions against the spread of COVID-19.
