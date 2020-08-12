Special to the Times-Georgian
The Carrollton Center for the Arts will hold auditions on Sunday, August 16, for its November 20-22 production of the “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Ballet.”
Darby Burgess will direct this adaptation of the Christmas classic.
Actors, ages five and older, will register and audition with their age group in one-hour sessions, starting at 1 p.m.
For more information about audition schedule, dress code or other details, visit carrolltonarts.com/auditions-cast-lists or call the Center for the Arts at (770) 838-1083.
