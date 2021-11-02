“Eternals”
(Rated PG-13 for fantasy violence and action, some language and brief sexuality. Opens in theaters Nov. 5.)
If you’d told most comic book fans what was in store for them a decade after 2008’s “Iron Man” – dozens of superheroes they’d never dream of seeing on the big screen waging an epic battle to save the universe in “Avengers: Endgame” – they would’ve probably laughed in your face. Now, after a couple of just-okay entries delayed by a global pandemic, it’s safe to say the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a slump.
“Eternals,” the studio’s latest attempt at epic world-building, sadly continues their lackluster post-“Endgame” record. But at least it takes some big swings and, with indie darling Chloe Zhao at the helm, utilizes a director with a preference for dazzling practical locations instead of yet more green screen. In those respects, it’s a step up from “Black Widow” and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”
Since attempting to explain the convoluted plot in a few brief sentences is a fool’s errand – so much of the 157-minute running time is characters spouting exposition! – I’ll be vague and stick to the basics. The flick introduces a new team of superheroes in the form of ancient beings (played by Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie) who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. However, the ramifications of “Endgame” and a corresponding tragedy force them out of hiding to fight a powerful enemy.
First, the good news: there’s plenty to appreciate about “Eternals,” including a commitment to diversity in terms of race, gender, sexuality and disability on a level we haven’t seen in comic book movies until fairly recently. Plus, it actually matters to the story instead of feeling like Marvel is patting themselves on the back for being trendy. I also respected the effort to take the MCU further into the cosmic, flat-out weird territory of previous entries like “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2” and “Doctor Strange.”
However, the movie’s strengths aren’t enough to make up for its substantial weaknesses. Despite clocking in at more than two and a half hours, there’s not enough time to properly introduce so many protagonists, convey their backstories and establish the narrative stakes in a way that feels earned.
As such, “Eternals” somehow feels rushed and sluggish at the same time. I wonder if it would have been more successful as a Disney Plus series, with several more hours to flesh out characters so the audience would care more about them. There are so many new faces that it’s hard to keep track, let alone remember their names.
Granted, that version likely wouldn’t have drawn such a killer cast or talent behind the camera. But, in the long run, that doesn’t matter if incredible actors end up squandered or the director, while immensely gifted, turns out to be a bad fit for franchise table-setting.
That also means casting such famous faces ends up distracting from the story rather than adding to it. Instead of wondering if a particular eternal would go mad after suddenly recalling past trauma, I asked myself why they’d cast someone as famous as Jolie for a relatively small role.
Similarly, instead of feeling sad when generic CGI villains kill an important character halfway through, my brain shifted gears and began doing Hollywood contract math. Due to the sheer number of actors left in play, did this mean we were about to get an unexpected bad guy? All movies have those real-world questions; but if the story is compelling enough, I don’t disengage from the story long enough to ponder them.
For example, it’s obvious in hindsight that Captain America won’t have to fight Thanos and his army alone in “Endgame.” We know the Hulk brought the “blipped” superheroes back a few minutes earlier. But the action is so immersive, and the stakes so high, that most viewers don’t stop to think about it, making their inevitable appearance on the battlefield one of the decade’s most cheer-worthy moments.
“Eternals” doesn’t have that luxury since we’ve only known these characters for an hour or so, not 20-plus movies. But Marvel has earned the benefit of the doubt (for now, at least), especially since they’re in the unenviable position of rebuilding a cinematic landscape that can no longer rely on Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans or Scarlett Johansson.
Perhaps since so much time – seriously, this movie is way too long – has been devoted to setting up future installments, “Eternals 2” (which we’re promised in the credits) will give audiences more to be excited about. I know I enjoyed one of the traditional mid-credits scenes, which launches a surprising new actor into the MCU, more than anything else in the film.
Grade: C+
Home Video Spotlight
“Paw Patrol: The Movie”
Rated G. Now available.
Families with small kids rejoice! You’ve got another movie to add to the rotation if you want to change things up for a while. In their first big-screen adventure, Ryder and his PAW Patrol teammates must face off against their rival, Humdinger, when he becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City. Along the way, they find help from a new friend, the savvy dachshund Liberty. Bonus features include a tour of the team’s Adventure City headquarters; news reports from Marty Muckraker; and a lyric video of the new “PAW Patrol: The Movie” theme song.
Email: joshsewell81@gmail.com
Twitter: @IAmJoshSewell
Website: flixchat.blogspot.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.