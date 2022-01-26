“Parallel Mothers”
Rated R for some sexuality. Now playing in select theaters.
Pedro Almodovar is considered by many to be one of the world’s greatest filmmakers. It’s easy to make that argument based on his writing and directing talent alone, but what I love most about the Spanish artist is that his films – while containing similar ideas and themes – are frequently so different from one another.
His previous work, “Pain and Glory” (which made my Top 10 in 2019), was a semi-autobiographical drama about drug addiction, illness and the healing power of art. While not quite “misery porn,” there were certainly grim stretches that captured the darkest moments of humanity in a realistic way.
Almodovar’s latest film, “Parallel Mothers” (which would have been a strong contender for last year’s Top 10 if I’d seen it sooner), has a more distinctive tone. It’s a strange, fascinating combination of melodramatic soap opera and meditation on the enduring consequences of real-life atrocities. It’s light years away from “Pain and Glory,” but just as powerful in its own way.
The story revolves around two women, Janis (Penelope Cruz) and Ana (Milena Smith), who share a hospital room while in labor. Both are single and got pregnant by accident; the middle-aged Janis is overjoyed at this surprise development, while the adolescent Ana is scared and traumatized. As they wait to deliver their babies, Janis tries to encourage Ana and the two develop a tentative friendship. In the months to come, the time they spent together will dramatically change both their lives.
I realize that international films seem like homework to a lot of people (“you mean I have to read subtitles?!”), but they’re missing out on a ton of great movies. That includes “Parallel Mothers,” which proves that Cruz is one of the greatest actresses working today – a fact that’s tough to prove if you’ve only seen her English-language work.
Look no further than the dismal “The 355,” which came out earlier this month and demonstrates that most American filmmakers have no clue how to utilize her talents. There’s clearly a reason she has collaborated with Almodovar seven times since 1997. He understands her strengths as a performer and doesn’t rely exclusively on her staggering beauty.
Cruz, with help from Almodovar’s insightful writing, makes Janis a fascinating character full of strengths, flaws and contradictions. Without getting into spoilers, the character is eventually rocked with a shattering revelation and the way she reacts to it is equal parts heartbreaking, infuriating and authentic. It’s a weird awards season, but I’d love to see her get a surprise Best Actress nomination.
If Cruz delivered the only incredible performance in “Parallel Mothers,” it would be a welcome gift. But instead, we get equally amazing work from Smit, who’s only a few years into what is destined to be a long, successful acting career. As Ana, she’s fascinating in both in the sequences that depict her handling her own tragedies, as well as reacting to a connected crisis that Janis reveals to her. There’s no way she gets a Best Supporting Actress nomination in such a crowded year, but she absolutely deserves to be in the conversation.
As if those incredible actresses delivering highly entertaining and soapy performances weren’t enough, Almodovar also uses “Parallel Mothers” as a chance to confront the horrific war crimes committed under Francisco Franco’s fascist regime. While the subplot is initially jarring when paired with the heightened reality of the main narrative, everything clicks into place in the final moments. That’s when viewers who’ve been paying attention will realize the whole story has been an allegory for a much more important message.
“Parallel Mothers” is currently playing in a handful of Atlanta theaters, but it’s absolutely worth the drive. However, in our current fast-paced pop culture landscape, I’m sure it will hit VOD within a few weeks. If you don’t want to travel that far to watch a movie, at least keep it on your radar. I know it’s only late January, but it’s of the best movies you’ll see this year.
Grade: A-
Home Video Spotlight
“Wayne’s World”
Rated PG-13 for sex related dialogue. Available Feb. 1.
Two of pop culture’s most endearing slackers celebrate their hit film’s 30th anniversary next month and Paramount is celebrating by releasing it on Blu-ray in a limited edition SteelBook. “Wayne’s World” opened in theaters on Feb. 14, 1992, and marked the big screen debut of Wayne and Garth, the popular characters created by Mike Myers and Dana Carvey on “Saturday Night Live.” The film also stars Rob Lowe, Tia Carrere, Ed O’Neill and Alice Cooper.
Directed by Penelope Spheeris and written by Myers, Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner, “Wayne’s World” follows Wayne and Garth’s journey to promote their public-access cable show. The movie was a success with both critics and fans, earning over $183 million worldwide and spawning a sequel. The Blu-ray SteelBook includes access to a digital copy of the film, audio commentary by Spheeris and exclusive interviews with the cast and crew.
“Clifford the Big Red Dog”
Rated PG for impolite humor, thematic elements and mild action. Available Feb. 1.
Based on the beloved children’s book series, this family film chronicles what happens when a young girl named Emily (Darby Camp) discovers her little red puppy Clifford has grown ten feet overnight and she turns to her eccentric Uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) for help. When a mad scientist tries to capture the gigantic canine, the whole neighborhood steps up to hide Clifford. The Blu-ray comes with four behind-the-scenes featurettes and deleted scenes.
