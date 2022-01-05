9 to 5: The Musical rehearsals underway

SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
The Carroll County Community Theatre in collaboration with the Carrollton Center For The Arts are currently in rehearsals for the upcoming production of 9 to 5: The Musical directed by Patrick J. Yuran. This show, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and book by Patricia Resnick, is based on the seminal 1980 hit movie. With its jubilant score and easily relatable characters, 9 to 5: The Musical is the perfect production to showcase the talents of local artists.
Ed Thrower, music director, is a local musician and musical director. Throughout the past 10 years, he has directed and performed in over 60 musical productions. After completing the Berklee College of Music program of study for film and television composition, Ed found professional work in sound design engineering and music composition for original works. Pre-pandemic, he served as the resident music director at Serenbe Playhouse and enjoyed his time playing in the woods. When asked to serve as the music director for this production of 9 to 5: The Musical, he jumped at the opportunity stating, “Absolutely! It will be good to be back in my hometown theater and I am looking forward to working with such an outstanding group of talented artists.”
Terri Ducker, cast on the role of Violet and pictured below, currently holds a BFA in Musical Theatre and has over 25 years of performing experience. Some of her favorite roles include: Domina in Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum, Dolly in Hello Dolly, Mrs. Corry in Marry Poppins, and Sylvia in Sylvia. Over the course of her performing career, Terri has had the opportunity to perform in community theatre and professionally. She has worked as a choreographer, dance teacher, music director, and vocal coach. Terri is thrilled to be cast in the role of Violet in this production of 9 to 5: The Musical stating, “after these past two years it feels great to be back in the theatre. As soon as I heard the rest of the cast sing, I knew I needed to do this. This will be one of the best Musicals to ever hit the Carrollton Stage and I am so proud to be a part of something this special.”
Abby Dawkins, cast in the role of Judy and pictured below, currently holds a BA in Vocal Performance and has been appearing onstage since the age of 10. Abby has had a passion for musical theatre her entire life. Some of her favorite roles include: Velma in Chicago, Miss Hannigan in Annie, Fantine in Les Miserables, Christine in Phantom of the Opera, and Annie in Annie Get Your Gun. In addition to performing, Abby enjoys teaching private piano and voice lessons, as well as, working as a comedy folk/parody singer-songwriter. When cast in the role of Judy in this production of 9 to 5: The Musical she said, “when I saw that I was cast alongside Terri and Ginna I was so excited!! We gelled so well during the auditions — the chemistry was immediate. It’s bizarre how well our real-life connections and roles we play amongst each other fit into our characterizations. It’s going to be a great show, and I already think it’s going to be the favorite thing I’ve done yet!”
Ginna Blair, cast in the role of Doralee and pictured below, has had the opportunity to sing, dance, act, and direct in approximately 30 productions over the past 42 years. Some of her favorite roles include: Patsy in Spamalot, Mrs. Banks in Marry Poppins, Betty in White Christmas, Janet in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and Peter Pan in Peter Pan. Although Ginna has worked professionally with the Arkansas Repertory Theatre and is a veteran of the stage, the excitement of each new production never changes. 9 to 5: The Musical holds a special place in her heart as she is a huge Dolly Parton fan, and the movie is a childhood favorite. Being cast in the role of Doralee in this production of 9 to 5: The Musical was unexpected, “because the role has some big…um…shoes… to fill!”
The production of 9 to 5: The Musical features a talented cast of approximately 30 performers and opens on March 4th at 7:30 pm with a two-week run. Tickets are on sale now!! To reserve your tickets and for more information about the production, please visit www.carrolltonarts.com or call 770-838-1083.
