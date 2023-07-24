The University of West Georgia conferred 708 degrees today during the Summer 2023 Commencement as graduates embark on their new journeys beyond academia.
During his Commencement remarks, UWG President Dr. Brendan Kelly encouraged graduates to embrace lifelong learning, personal growth and leadership development to make a positive impact on the world.
“As a public university, we serve many constituencies and communities, but our laser focus is on getting you to where you sit today with the opportunity to launch or advance your career tomorrow,” Kelly told graduates. “You have become something new — whether that’s a nurse or a teacher or an accountant or any number of other professional individuals. You are now something that you were not before. You have been shaped by learning. That is the outcome of education.”
Of the degrees conferred, 275 were at the undergraduate level, with the remaining 433 degrees being earned at the graduate level. The significance of these accomplishments was not lost on the global audience that witnessed the ceremonies live-streamed. Both ceremonies are archived online for future viewing.
UWG Student Government Association President Tyler McCoy encouraged graduates to remember that their time at UWG is a continually unfolding story, a supportive family and a welcoming community for generations to come.
“I ask you to remember this: UWG is not just a chapter in your life that you’re closing today,” explained McCoy. “It is a part of your story that will continue to unfold. It’s a family that will always welcome you, a community that will always support you and a Pack that will always have your back.”
Christopher Sanders, chair of the UWG Alumni Association Board of Directors, welcomed graduates to a community of more than 73,000 alumni. Sanders implored graduates to view this milestone as a step into a greater figure in their ongoing endeavors.
“Your degree connects us all, regardless of our diverse backgrounds and future destinations,” said Sanders. “Today is not the end of something but marks the transition into something greater: another brick laid in your legacy journey. This is the day you have long pursued — take pride in it.”
