Leah Townsend Weaver, aged 61, of Albany, formerly of Carrollton, passed away peacefully Friday, July 21, 2023 after a four and one-half year battle with lung cancer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Maurice Townsend and Lucille Townsend Commander of Carrollton, Georgia.
She is survived by her husband, Mr. Mike Weaver of Albany, daughter Dr. Hannah Sáenz (Juan) and granddaughter Faith Elizabeth Sáenz of Hendersonville, Tennessee, son Joel Van Velsor (Andrew) of Indianapolis, Indiana , son Jordan Kaase (Carol) of Clinton, Illinois, stepsons Matthew and Andrew Weaver of Bremen, Georgia, sister Dr. Leslie Cottrell (Gary) of Carrollton, Georgia, brother Steven Townsend (Margaret) of Seattle, Washington, brother Brad Townsend (Janet) of Athens, Georgia, uncle Ralph Schoolcraft of California, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Leah was born in Huntington, New York, on October 7, 1961. Through her father’s career as a university administrator Leah and her family also lived in Minnesota, California, Indiana, and finally in Carrollton, Georgia, when Dr. Townsend was named President of West Georgia College in 1975. She later received a BA in Technical Theatre from the University of Georgia and a Master’s in Religious Education from Wheaton College of Illinois. Leah began her career first as a Youth Director at Carrollton First United Methodist Church, and worked over thirty-three years with youth and children in churches of Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Mississippi.
Leah was diagnosed with lung cancer in early 2019 while living in Albany and began a long, brave battle in which she was always strong and never once complained of her pain or misfortune. After successfully beating cancer twice, she would continue her fight with cancer until her passing. The family would like to thank the care and support of Dr. Thomas Ungarino, Dr. Chirag Jani, Dr. Adam Jones, Dr. Leslie Cottrell, and the wonderful staff of Phoebe Hospice of Albany. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Carrollton. All friends and relatives are invited.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.