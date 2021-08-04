Dr. Laura Larson, one of Carroll County’s leading experts in the COVID crisis, will be speaking to Villa Rica’s civic and business leaders next week.
Larson will be the guest for the next Leadership Luncheon, a bimonthly event organized and sponsored by Villa Rica Main Street. The event, which is open to the public, is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 11, at the Villa Rica Civic Center and Sports Complex (V-Plex), 1605 Highway 61.
The event will begin with networking at 11:30 a.m., followed by a lunch and conclude by 1 p.m.
Larson is medical director of infection prevention for Tanner Health System and as such has often been the public face of the hospital systems’ response to COVID-19. She has been interviewed many times by local media on how Tanner has responded to the virus, including the Delta variant, a mutated form of the virus that is more infectious than the original.
Larson is board-certified in both infectious diseases and internal medicine. She earned her medical degree from the Mercer University School of Medicine and completed her residency and fellowship at Shands Hospital at the University of Florida.
The Leadership Luncheon series is hosted by Main Street Villa Rica and brings together executives, entrepreneurs, educational leaders and innovators from throughout the region to discuss trends, challenges and opportunities facing their respective fields.
During the meetings, an invited guest speaks on the qualities of leadership, or discusses the role their business or industry plays in the community. Previous guests in the series have included University of West Georgia President Dr. Brendan Kelly, Georgia State Sen. Mike Dugan, Olympic Medalist Elena Myers Taylor, and former coach and ESPN commentator Bill Curry.
