Longtime Omaha resident and Griffin, Georgia, native Larry Melton Sr. passed away on Dec. 1. He was a retired U.S. Air Force technical sergeant.
Melton was preceded in death by devoted wife of 39 years, Mary Louise Calabretto Peters Melton; stepson, Roy Peters; parents, Willie Mae Shepherd Melton and Walter McKinley Melton; sisters, Sarah Melton Potts, Evelyn Melton Miller and Martha Melton Williams; brothers, Raymond Melton, Ernest Melton, Clyde Melton and twin brother, Harry Melton; uncle, Dewey and aunt, Bessie Shepherd who served in loco parentis for Harry and Larry after the death of their mother when they were about 3 years of age.
Larry Melton is survived by son, Larry Melton, Jr. of San Angelo, TX; step-children, Joan Brouiliette, Jackie (Kevin) Heineman, Julie (Dave) Witulski, Jeanette (Phil) Kriegler, and Bob (Penny) Peters; sister, Maxine Melton Roberts; brothers, Dexter, Junior and Carl Melton. Larry is also survived by many nieces and nephews and many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Larry Melton will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Discovery Presbyterian Church at 4622 Monroe St. in Omaha, Nebraska. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the same location. Interment will follow at Omaha National Cemetery.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory in Omaha are handling the arrangements.
