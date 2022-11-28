Mr. Larry Chandler, 79, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 22, 1943, in Carroll County, Georgia, the son of the late Namon Robert Chandler and the late Opal Rennie Cook Chandler.
Larry was a self-employed brick mason, retiring at age 65, and was a member of Consolation Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings: Bill Chandler, Burford Chandler, Essie Bailey, Esther Rivers, Melba Faye Blair, Reba Hanson, Ruth Chandler, Vernon Chandler, and Vester Chandler.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his sons, Larry Chandler, and Kevin Chandler, both of Carrollton, Georgia; sisters and brother-in-law, Carol Bradley, Margie Yarbrough, and Gail & R. C. Daniel; brother, David Chandler; brothers-in-law, J. P. Blair, and James Rivers; grandchildren, Hannah Chandler, Hunter Chandler, and Jacob Chandler; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Monday, November 28, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. from Consolation Baptist Church with Chaplain Sam Braswell officiating. Mr. Chandler will be placed in the church one hour prior to the time of service.
Interment will follow in Consolation Baptist Church Cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers:
Barry Yarbrough, Benny Rivers, Bryant Bradley, Keith Williams, Michael Blair, Terry Chandler, and Tony Adams.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
