Head women’s basketball coach Joanna Reitz has announced two additions to her 2023-24 staff, adding Todd Webb as an assistant coach and Annie Ramil as a graduate assistant.
Webb has a wealth of coaching experience as he has been The Brookwood School’s girls varsity head coach in Thomasville, Georgia, and also held the same position at Hopkins County Central in Madisonville, Kentucky.
“Coach Webb brings a wealth of basketball knowledge and experience and he has been successful in every place he’s coached,” said Reitz. “He’s passionate and driven, and his heart is in education. He excels in player development and game planning and will be an asset to our staff from day one.”
At The Brookwood School, Webb led his team to the programs’ first state championship in 53 years, and was the AAA State Coach of the Year in 2019-20. He finished his tenure at Hopkins County Central as the second-winningest coach in program history and in 2014-15 gave the program their first 20-win season in 12 years. In total, Webb has sent 55 players to play collegiate basketball.
Webb additionally has experience coaching boys basketball at the high school level and also has coached in the club basketball circuit since 2012.
In 2009, Webb graduated with a Physical Education degree from Western Kentucky and followed that up with a Master’s in PE in 2012. Webb was a member of the Hilltoppers track and field team in 2004-05 and also played semi-pro football for the Bowling Green Blitz in 2005.
For Ramil, it’s her first experience in coaching, but as a former Division I player, she also brings a wealth of knowledge of the game to the table.
“Annie is a future star in the coaching profession. Her experiences at both Binghamton and Samford have prepared her for an opportunity like this,” Reitz added. “She is sharp, responsible, loves basketball, and loves people. This graduate assistant position will set her up well to do what she loves here in Carrollton and post-graduation.
Ramil was a member of the American East All-Rookie Team while at Binghamton in 2018-19 before transferring to Samford prior to the 2020 season. At Samford, Ramil was a Second Team All-SOCON selection before graduating with her degree in English in May of 2022.
“As we build this program, it’s imperative that we get the right people in place, people with high character and high competency, to invest in our players on and off the court,” concluded Reitz. “In Coach Webb and Annie, we’ve hired two all-stars and we’re excited to get to work.”
