Griffin — The Griffin High Lady Bears defeated Westside Macon in a doubleheader played Thursday.
The Lady Bears won the first game 19-0 and the second game with a score of 21-0.
The Lady Bears have now won three games in a row.
Their overall record for the season is 9-2 and they are 5-1 in the region standings. The team is also in second place in the region 2AAAA standings.
Next week’s region games will be vital for the Bears as they have a chance to be in first place in the division and possibly be in a good position to play a home game during the playoffs.
The Lady Bears will face Howard who is currently 6-5 overall and 3-2 in the region standings, on Tuesday.
On Thursday, it could be a possible first place showdown against West Laurens. West Laurens defeated the Lady Bears in the first matchup of the season 5-2 in Griffin. They got off to a slow start in that game as West Laurens scored all five runs in the first inning.
“Since the beginning of the season we have been of the mindset that this is our season and we have to take at least get one from Perry and West Laurens. Now we believe we can do better than that,” said head coach Marc Campbell.
He added, “We are a young team, and we are learning how to win, together.
“It’s a beautiful thing to watch from a coach’s point of view. All you want to see is your team play smart, compete and never give up. We have done that in every game.”
Assistant head coach Akesia Cloud added, “I think the girls have realized the importance of practice and playing together. Everyone is improving, especially with their attitude towards the program.”
