Kashea McCowan began her new role as News Editor for the Newspapers of West Georgia on Monday.
McCowan graduated from the University of West Georgia in 2009. In 2012, she relocated to Oklahoma City to start her family.
While there, she landed her dream job and has honed her skills as a photographer, writer, and research editor at Oklahoma Today magazine since 2016.
“I started out as a photography intern. I never thought I would someday become an editor for a magazine. In high school, it was but a dream, and I am happy to say that with hard work and persistence, dreams do come true,” McCowan said.
Returning to Carrollton in December of 2020, McCowan longs to bring some of that Oklahoma charm to her hometown.
“Working for Oklahoma Today got me out of my shell. I fell in love with the culture, food, and community there. The West Georgia area has grown so much since I left, and I can’t wait to explore and get to know it on a much deeper level,” McCowan said.
While visiting her family each year, she was able to see the growth of her hometown, from “cute and quirky” restaurants and breweries to the 18-mile greenbelt that snakes its way throughout Carrollton.
“None of these places were here when I left. There are so many places I would like to visit and people I would love to reconnect with. Working at the Times-Georgian will allow me to experience all of those things I missed,” McCowan said.
“We are thrilled to have Kashea in our newsroom. Her diverse experience will serve our organization and our readers well,” said Bruce Guthrie, managing editor of the Newspapers of West Georgia. “We look forward to her being an integral part of our newsroom.”
