Julie K. Sheffield, age 61 of Adairsville, Georgia, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022. She was born April 14, 1961 in Carrollton, Georgia, the daughter of the late Beavis T. Hand, Sr. and the late Garrie Lewis Hand.
Julie enjoyed gardening, baking her world famous pecan pies and cherished her time spent with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Monica Lisa Doddridge.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her companion, Melvin Sheriff; sons and daughters-in-law: Tommy “T.J.” & Leigh Ann Sheffield of Jackson, Georgia, and Tyler & Miranda Sheffield of Rome, Georgia; sisters: Yvonne Henderson of Newnan, Georgia, and Melissa McLamb Folds of LaGrange, Georgia; brothers and sisters-in-law: B. T. Hand of Whitesburg, Georgia, Marty and Joy Hand of Hartselle, Alabama, Baris Hand of Luthersville, Georgia, James & Yolanda Hand of Newnan, Georgia, and Buddy McLamb also of Newnan, Georgia; six grandchildren: William Charles Sheffield, Annabeth Grace Sheffield, Lucy Elaine Sheffield, EmmaRaye Caroline Sheffield, Owen Thomas Sheffield, and Olivia Faye Sheffield; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, October 28, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Bro. Marty Hand officiating. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from noon until 1:45 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
