Mrs. Judy Spangler Skinner, age 79 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022.
Mrs. Skinner was born on August 6, 1943 in Carrollton, Georgia, the daughter of the late Fred Spangler and Newell Foster Spangler. She was retired secretary and administrative assistant having worked at Carrollton Federal and the University of West Georgia. She was a member of Carrollton First United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Kenneth H. Skinner; children, Ken (Kelly) Skinner, Jr. of Jasper, Georgia, Kristi Brooks of Spring, Texas, Kevin Skinner of Carrollton, Georgia; grandchildren, Matt (Angelica) Skinner, Joe Skinner, Rachel Skinner, Morgan Brooks, Nathan Brooks; great grand-child, Collins Ruth Skinner; sister, Sally (Gene) Seig; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Kay and Alan Wood; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mack and Phyllis Skinner; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Kay Spangler and special aunt, Edith Foster.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Almon Funeral Home from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.
A private family burial was held at Carroll Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tanner Hospice, P.O. BOX 1136, Carrollton, GA 30112.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.